Avi Ohayon/Israel Gpo/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Trump's push for an Iran agreement is overshadowed by a fierce dispute with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump holds out the prospect of an Iran agreement, but argues fiercely with Netanyahu over his course in Lebanon.

According to reports, he insults him as "totally crazy".

In public, Trump plays down the tensions and the faltering talks. Show more

US President Donald Trump (79) is trying to reassure the world markets with a possible agreement with Iran and at the same time to make a name for himself as a peacemaker in the Middle East.

In a telephone interview with ABC News, he announced that he expected an agreement to be reached "next week". Behind the scenes, however, the situation appears to be tense: According to the US portal Axios, there was a loud argument in the Oval Office with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (76).

The two had already had a heated exchange of blows over Iran policy two weeks ago. While Netanyahu unsuccessfully pushed for military action at the time, Israel's focus is now increasingly on Lebanon. A course that brought the talks with Tehran to a standstill for the time being. Trump then picked up the phone and spoke to ABC News about a "little glitch", which he quickly rectified.

"You're totally crazy"

According to consistent media reports, the conversation was much sharper. Trump is said to have described Netanyahu's actions in Lebanon as "totally crazy". The phrase "You are fucking crazy" was also used.

Trump also reportedly shouted to his ally: "Without me, you'd be in prison. I'll save your ass. Now everyone hates you. And that's why everyone hates Israel." He is also said to have shouted at Netanyahu: "What the fuck are you doing?" "What the fuck are you doing?"

In public, Trump was emphatically sober afterwards. On Truth Social, he explained that he had persuaded Netanyahu to refrain from a major attack on Beirut and had achieved a mutual cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. At the same time, he himself relativized the stability of the situation by saying "let's see how long".

Stalled negotiations with Iran

Trump also played down the faltering negotiations with Iran. He told CNBC: "Frankly, I don't care if they're over" and reiterated: "I really don't care at all". The talks had "gotten very boring".

Observers see these statements as part of Trump's negotiating tactics. In his book "The Art of the Deal", he describes how important it is to leave the negotiating table in order to put pressure on the other side.