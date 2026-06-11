U.S. President Donald Trump has called off the major attacks on Iran that had been announced for this evening. The Republican cited talks that had reached the highest levels of the Iranian leadership as the reason for the decision on the Truth Social platform.

According to Trump, negotiations to resolve the conflict are close to a breakthrough. He wrote that the details of the talks and final points had been approved by all parties involved, including the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, and others. Trump even held out the prospect of a signing ceremony—the time and place would be announced shortly.

Efforts to reach a framework agreement to end the war have been underway for weeks. A potential agreement would likely entail in-depth negotiations first. Most recently, there were no indications of significant convergence on the main points of conflict between the U.S. and Iran.

Trump went on to write that the U.S. naval blockade against Iranian ships and ports would remain fully in place until a final agreement is reached. The U.S. had thus responded to Iran’s de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

U-turn within a few hours

Just hours earlier, Trump had announced heavy attacks on Iran for that night. The U.S. would hit the country “very hard,” he wrote on Truth Social.

He also threatened Tehran with taking over the island of Kharg—which is vital to Iran’s oil industry—as well as other oil infrastructure sites in the not-too-distant future. The U.S. would gain “complete control” over Iran’s oil and gas markets. Iran’s most important oil port is located on the island of Kharg in the Persian Gulf. Nearly all of the Islamic Republic’s oil exports are handled there. It is therefore of great strategic importance.

Trump sought to use this to increase pressure on Iran amid stalled diplomatic efforts.

Recent series of mutual attacks

The U.S. and Iran exchanged heavy fire again overnight. There had already been mutual attacks on Tuesday night. A ceasefire has actually been in effect between the warring parties for two months.

According to Iranian media, three people were injured in attacks in the province of Tehran. The “Mehr” news portal also reported, citing official sources, that in the early morning hours (local time), a boat loaded with basic foodstuffs was struck by a U.S. missile in the Strait of Hormuz. The crew was rescued.

The U.S. military spoke of attacks on military surveillance and communications facilities as well as air defense installations in Iran.

How Iran reacted to the latest U.S. attacks

The Iranian Foreign Ministry had strongly condemned the “large-scale” U.S. attacks from the previous night. Following the U.S. attacks, Iran’s military threatened to attack any ship attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz—a vital waterway for oil and gas trade—according to a statement by the Iranian military leadership broadcast on state radio. Two ships were reportedly fired upon, according to the radio report.

In contrast, the U.S. regional command Centcom wrote on X: “Commercial ships continue to enter and exit the Strait of Hormuz tonight.”

Iran also attacked the Gulf states of Bahrain and Kuwait overnight. According to local authorities, an 11-year-old girl was injured in Bahrain. In the capital, Manama, and in the town of Hammad, falling debris from the defense against Iranian drone attacks also caused several vehicles to catch fire and damaged residential buildings.

Jordan also reported intercepting 20 missiles fired from Iran overnight. In the eastern part of the country, the U.S. military has stationed fighter jets, among other assets, at a base.