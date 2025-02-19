9.11 pm

The government of US President Donald Trump has ordered an end to the recently introduced vehicle toll in New York. The approval for the project will be revoked, the Department of Transportation announced. The toll is a "slap in the face to the American working class and small business owners", said US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. According to the media, the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced that it would take legal action against the abolition of the toll.

Trump, who owns several properties in New York, had railed against the toll from the outset. He has now written on his online mouthpiece Truth Social that the toll is dead. "Manhattan, and all of New York, is saved." In capital letters, he added: "Long live the king." It was open who exactly he was referring to.