lol Trump stomped on NBC's microphone when he stormed out of his Meet the Press interview



(watch for it 6 seconds into this clip) pic.twitter.com/SLZLnWeP5M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 7, 2026

US President Donald Trump has prematurely terminated an interview with NBC. This was triggered by critical questions about renewed, unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump canceled an interview with the TV station NBC.

In the interview, Trump repeated unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 US election. He also cited no evidence for current allegations of fraud regarding the count in California.

After critical questions, Trump attacked the presenter personally. He then broke off the interview prematurely and left the conversation. Show more

US President Donald Trump has ended an interview with the TV channel NBC prematurely. This was triggered by questions about a controversial compensation fund for alleged victims of politically motivated criminal prosecution and his repeated claims of electoral fraud.

Trump defended the so-called "Weaponization Fund" amounting to 1.8 billion dollars and said that he would compensate those affected if the project was approved after all. The project is politically controversial and was recently legally halted. The fund could also compensate convicted participants in the January 6, 2021, Capitol Hill attack.

"Thank you, darling, have fun"

In the interview, Trump also repeated his accusations that the 2020 elections were rigged. He also claimed without evidence that electoral fraud was also being committed during the ongoing count in California. When asked for concrete evidence, he did not provide any.

Trump has a meltdown and ends the interview



Welker: Just to be very clear, there's no evidence of what you're saying.



Trump: There’s a lot of evidence. There’s tremendous evidence. There’s nothing but evidence. The election was rigged. And it’s happening again in California.… pic.twitter.com/8xcPKFGE6m — Acyn (@Acyn) June 7, 2026

"You're either corrupt or stupid", Trump then said to the presenter. When she probed further, the president broke off the conversation and left the interview. "Let's call it a day, I've had enough. Thank you, darling, have fun," Trump said as he left.

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