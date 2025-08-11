US President Donald Trump: Did he celebrate too early? KEYSTONE

At the end of June, Donald Trump celebrated a "monumental victory" before the Supreme Court - but just weeks later, courts continue to block his most controversial decrees. It turns out that the US president was probably too quick to celebrate - at least for the time being.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Supreme Court severely restricted nationwide restraining orders in June.

Several courts nevertheless found ways to stop Trump's birthright citizenship order nationally once again.

Other government decrees were also recently suspended by injunction. Show more

At the end of June 2025, incumbent US President Donald Trump celebrated a supposedly historic victory before the US Supreme Court. The Supreme Court had ruled with a conservative majority to significantly restrict the power of lower courts to issue nationwide injunctions.

Trump praised the ruling as a "monumental victory for the Constitution" - finally, he announced in the White House, his government could "move forward quickly on numerous [blocked] policy issues", including the end of birthright citizenship for non-citizen children.

But just six weeks later, it is clear that the courts are continuing to thwart Trump's triumphal march. In the meantime, even more judges are stopping Trump's decrees than before the Supreme Court ruling, as reported by the Washington Post.

Trump was certain of his victory. On June 27, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the Trump administration by a vote of 6 to 3 and overturned several nationwide injunctions against Trump's decrees. Such "universal injunctions" by individual federal judges had repeatedly blocked Trump's policies - in Trump's view a "serious absurdity" that "excessively undermined" his agenda.

At the end of June, the supreme judges declared that these blanket bans presumably exceeded the powers granted to the courts by Congress. Lower courts were henceforth only allowed to go "as far as necessary to fully assist the plaintiffs", according to the ruling.

For Trump, this was a reason to celebrate: "Monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers and the rule of law," he proudly declared to the media - his press spokeswoman listed almost 40 rulings that were "unlawful" in the eyes of the Republican Party.

President Trump: “The Supreme Court has delivered a monumental victory for the Constitution, the separation of powers, and the rule of law in striking down the excessive use of nationwide injunctions”



pic.twitter.com/6PtaNT6YnO — America (@america) June 27, 2025

But as soon as the verdict was announced, liberal judge Sonia Sotomayor warned urgently of the consequences. "No right is safe under the new judicial regime," she wrote in her minority opinion. Today it is about the birthright citizenship clause, tomorrow another government could, for example, issue bans on weapons or religious beliefs - and courts could "no longer completely prohibit such blatantly unlawful policies", unless by means of a cumbersome class action.

Judges continue despite injunction

What Sotomayor probably suspected: Trump's opponents are now consistently exploiting precisely this loophole. Because despite Trump's howls of triumph, his most controversial injunctions are still being blocked - in some cases even by more courts than before. The dispute over Trump's executive order to abolish birthright citizenship is a particularly vivid example of this: on the very day of the Supreme Court ruling, civil rights organizations filed new class action lawsuits.

In fact, four courts have now once again stopped the decree nationwide, as CBS News reports.

Trump is unlikely to be happy about the court orders. KEYSTONE

Federal judge Deborah Boardman in Maryland put a further damper on Trump at the beginning of August: she prohibited Trump's birthright citizenship order nationwide by means of a temporary injunction, recognizing a plaintiff class of all affected US children as a class.

It was the fourth ruling since the Supreme Court victory to freeze Trump's order at a national level. Boardman had already issued such a ban in February, but had to suspend it for the time being following the Supreme Court ruling from Washington D.C.

She has now given detailed reasons for her decision: The plaintiffs - including 22 federal states and several NGOs - would almost certainly succeed on the merits, as Trump's decree was clearly unconstitutional and threatened them with irreparable harm. In addition, a patchwork of different rules in the various states or even counties would not only be to the detriment of the children, but would also pose insoluble problems for the administration, the judge argued.

Supreme Court leaves loophole open

In fact, the Supreme Court itself had granted exceptions in its June ruling: if it is necessary to fully protect plaintiffs, an order may continue to apply nationally. This is exactly what Boardman's order is based on.

BREAKING: Judge Joseph Laplante BLOCKS Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship DESPITE Supreme Court ruling restricting the ability of judges to block Trump’s policies. pic.twitter.com/w3ViXhkPTJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 10, 2025

Other courts quickly followed suit. At the end of July, Judge Joseph LaPlante in New Hampshire extended a previously localized birthright citizenship injunction to the entire state after the civil rights movement ACLU applied for recognition as a class action. Almost simultaneously, an appeals court in San Francisco (9th Circuit) upheld a Seattle judge's ruling that Trump's order was unconstitutional and had been halted nationwide.

And federal judge Leo Sorokin in Boston expressly refused to defuse his existing order: There was "no feasible, narrower alternative" that would provide sufficient protection for the states that sued, Sorokin said in his 23-page ruling on July 25. Many of the children affected could move to other states - the costs and administrative burdens for the plaintiff states would therefore remain "substantial" even if Trump's order only applied outside of these states. The rationale is essentially the same: The nationwide ban remains in full effect.

Loopholes are systematically exploited

Remarkably, Trump's legal defeats are not limited to the issue of birthright citizenship. Just one day after Boardman's decision, another ruling caused a stir: A federal judge in Rhode Island overruled new Department of Justice guidelines that the government wanted to use to cut funding when domestic violence assistance programs offer so-called "diversity and inclusion" initiatives or transgender support.

Judge William Smith justified the nationwide injunction on the grounds of public interest: Without a stay of the Trump orders, "the disruption of important, sometimes life-saving services for victims of sexualized and domestic violence" would be imminent. This injunction also applies to all affected programs across the country for the time being.

So it shows: Even after the supposedly clear Supreme Court ruling, courts are finding ways to stop or at least halt Trump's decisions. Although the Supreme Court has changed the rules of the game for injunctions, it has not completely rewritten them.

Resourceful plaintiffs' lawyers are now systematically exploiting these loopholes, for example through the instrument of the nationwide class action, to which the Supreme Court has expressly referred.

Even Trump v. CASA, the specific birthright citizenship case, was merely referred back to the lower courts by the Supreme Court to explore the exact scope of the injunctions. The actual constitutionality of Trump's order remained unresolved for the time being.

As a result, a new legal tug-of-war is now raging over how narrowly or broadly courts may define their injunctions. According to theWashington Post, Nicholas Bagley, professor of administrative law, expects a longer period of uncertainty: it will take time for a "new balance" to emerge and for it to become clear in which cases judges can continue to issue far-reaching bans.

This means for Trump: His jubilation over the supposed court victory may have been premature. It is true that the Supreme Court has raised the hurdles for nationwide injunctions. However, judges have made it clear that they do not want to be completely disempowered. "The presidents have largely involved us in legislation - for better or worse," explains Bagley, "one less measure does little to change that."