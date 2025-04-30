100 days as president: Trump celebrates himself in front of supporters - Gallery US President Donald Trump praised himself to the skies during his appearance. Image: dpa However, he once again lashed out at his political opponents. Image: dpa Supporters celebrate the US President on Tuesday in Michigan with self-made hats alluding to the legal proceedings against Trump. Image: Keystone/EPA/Dieu-Nalio Chery Supporters listen to US President Donald Trump's speech at his event in Michigan. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon Trump supporters at an event celebrating Trump's first 100 days in office. Image: Keystone/EPA/Dieu-Nalio Chery 100 days as president: Trump celebrates himself in front of supporters - Gallery US President Donald Trump praised himself to the skies during his appearance. Image: dpa However, he once again lashed out at his political opponents. Image: dpa Supporters celebrate the US President on Tuesday in Michigan with self-made hats alluding to the legal proceedings against Trump. Image: Keystone/EPA/Dieu-Nalio Chery Supporters listen to US President Donald Trump's speech at his event in Michigan. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon Trump supporters at an event celebrating Trump's first 100 days in office. Image: Keystone/EPA/Dieu-Nalio Chery

Since January, Donald Trump has been making one controversial decision after another. The Republican himself thinks his record after 100 days is extremely good. He continues to work on his opponents.

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days in office on Tuesday - and himself.

"100 days of awesomeness" chanted the screens at the rally near Detroit in the US state of Michigan, where Trump gave a speech lasting around 90 minutes to supporters in Michigan.

"We are here tonight in the heart of our nation to celebrate the most successful first 100 days of government in the history of our country," Trump said. "We've only just begun. You haven't seen anything yet."

At the biggest political event since his return to the White House, Trump repeatedly returned to his campaign theme of immigration. Show more

US President Donald Trump celebrated his first 100 days in office with an aggressive rally. The months since the start of his second term in January have been the "most successful first 100 days of government in the history of our country", the Republican claimed in front of supporters in the state of Michigan. "We are taking our country back from a sick political class that has gotten rich by selling America out and bleeding it dry. We're not going to let that happen anymore."

In his speech, Trump praised himself to the skies and once again sharply attacked his political opponents. It was his first campaign-style appearance since returning to the White House. "I've missed you, I've missed the campaign," he called out to his supporters. After last year's presidential election, the Republicans are already looking ahead to the 2026 congressional elections in the middle of Trump's term of office.

Trump described himself as having made a historic start as the 47th US President. He spoke of the "most successful first hundred days of a government in the history" of the United States. He had reduced inflation, fought "illegal immigration" in an unprecedented way and taken action against "woke" ideologies - for example against men who pretend to be women. Unfortunately, the president complained, he was repeatedly obstructed by the courts.

Trump follows up

During the appearance, Trump extensively ridiculed his predecessor in office, Democrat Joe Biden, whom he portrayed as a drooling, senile man and described as a "crazy guy". "How the hell did this guy ever become president," Trump mocked. He sweepingly insulted the Democrats as "radical lunatics", "criminals" and "sick people", and tens of thousands of federal officials as "incompetent" and "corrupt".

The 78-year-old also complained about "radical left-wing judges" who tried to stop his policies and a biased media that reported almost exclusively negatively about him. He dismissed poor poll results for his first 100 days as all fake.

Trump emphasized that nothing would stop him. To the cheers of his supporters, he listed numerous controversial decisions from the first months of his presidency and promised large-scale tax cuts as the next step. "In the coming weeks and months, we will be launching the biggest tax cuts in American history," said Trump - and once again promised a "golden age" for America with low consumer prices, higher wages and the "best economy in the history of the world". Experts, however, warn of higher inflation and slower economic growth in light of Trump's radical tariff policy.

Trump does not want to be seen as an autocrat

In an interview with the US television station ABC to mark the first 100 days of his second term in office, Trump rejected accusations of autocracy. The president dismissed concerns about his radical course that he is behaving like an authoritarian leader and slowly turning America into an autocracy. "No, I would hate for them to think that," he said of those who have such fears. "I'm only doing one thing: I'm making America great again," he asserted in an interview with ABC presenter Terry Moran.