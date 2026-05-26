US President Donald Trump has undergone a regular medical check-up and afterwards raved about a good outcome. "Everything went PERFECT," the Republican wrote on the Truth Social platform after returning from a military hospital near Washington. Trump did not reveal any details about the findings or results. It was initially unclear when the White House would release more detailed information about the investigation.

Critics complain that the publications on Trump's health often contain rosy words, but hardly any independently verifiable facts.

It was the third such appointment for the 79-year-old in the past 13 months. After the last regular annual check-up, personal physician Sean Barbabella had certified that the president was in "excellent health".

In the USA, it is a peculiarity of the political business that presidents regularly provide public information about their state of health - not because it is required by law, but because it has become so commonplace over the years.

Trump suffers from chronic leg vein disease

Trump likes to give himself credit for being in top shape for his age. During the election campaign, he repeatedly attacked and insulted his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden (83), in this regard. However, there has always been a lot of speculation about Trump's state of health.

In July, many listened up when it was announced that Trump had been re-examined as a precaution due to "slight swelling" in the lower part of his legs. The White House subsequently announced that Trump was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency - a disease of the leg veins that is particularly common in older people. Trump will be 80 years old on June 14.

After a further examination at the military hospital in Bethesda on the outskirts of the capital in October, Trump was not only in excellent health, according to his personal physician, but in much better shape than his age would suggest. Barbabella concluded at the time that Trump had the heart and vascular system of a 65-year-old.

Bruises on Trump's hands

Speculation about Trump's state of health was repeatedly fueled during his second term of office - including when images of bruises on his hands, some of which appeared to be covered in make-up, and swollen-looking legs made the rounds online.

Trump explained the bruises with frequent handshakes, his spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt also cited the use of blood-thinning medication as the cause.