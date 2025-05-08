Dr. Casey Means (left) is set to become the top doctor in the USA. Here she can be seen alongside journalist Megan Kelly in Washington in January. KEYSTONE

Medical doctor Janette Nesheiwat was originally set to become the US's top doctor, but Donald Trump has now opted for a health influencer - allegedly following an intervention by Laura Loomer.

US President Donald Trump has announced the appointment of well-known wellness influencer and bestselling author Casey Means as the top US doctor.

With his announcement yesterday, Wednesday, Trump changed his previous plan for the post of Surgeon General almost at the last minute. The position was originally supposed to go to physician and former medical journalist Janette Nesheiwat, but her confirmation hearing in the US Senate was scheduled for today.

Means also studied medicine, but is not currently practising as a doctor. In 2024, she published her book "Good Energy", which was also published in German and emphasizes the connection between nutrition and health.

"Advocate of metabolic health"

Means describes herself as a "former surgeon and metabolic health advocate". She will work under Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy is controversial - partly because he has spread conspiracy stories about the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump himself did not provide any information on the reasons for his last-minute change of personnel. US media reported that Laura Loomer, an activist with close political ties to Trump, had spoken out against the appointment of Nesheiwat, who was actually intended for the post.

Loomer justified this with Nesheiwat's support for the coronavirus vaccines. The 31-year-old, who herself spreads conspiracy theories about the attacks of September 11, 2001, among other things, has already persuaded Trump to dismiss other high-ranking officials - including the head of the NSA foreign intelligence service, General Timothy Haugh.

Fighting the "epidemic of chronic diseases"

Regarding the role of the future Surgeon General, Trump wrote in his online network Truth Social that Means would work with Secretary of Health and Human Services Kennedy to implement his administration's agenda against the "epidemic of chronic disease" and ensure "great health (...) for all Americans".

The Surgeon General is personally appointed by the US President. Although he or she has only limited powers, they can play an important role in communicating health information.

Previous incumbents have promoted the implementation of protective measures during the coronavirus pandemic, for example, or raised awareness among the US population about issues such as alcohol consumption and the impact of social media on young people's mental health.