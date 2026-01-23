U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died. His office announced that the longtime South Carolina lawmaker died at the age of 71 following a brief and sudden illness.

Here's what it's all about U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died at the age of 71.

His office refers to it as a “brief and sudden illness.”

The longtime senator from South Carolina was considered one of the most influential Republicans in Washington. Summary created with

U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has died. His office announced the news early Sunday morning. The South Carolina senator died Saturday evening at the age of 71 following a “short and sudden illness.”

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away following a brief and sudden illness," according to a statement from his office on the X platform. His family thanks everyone for their condolences and asks that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

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No further details regarding the cause of death were provided at this time.

Graham was one of the best-known Republicans in the U.S. Senate. He had represented the state of South Carolina in the Senate since 2003 and had previously served in the House of Representatives for several years.

In recent years, Graham has played an important role in U.S. foreign and security policy. Internationally, he has made a name for himself through, among other things, his support for Ukraine, his hard line against Iran and his close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The news of his sudden death caused great consternation in Washington.