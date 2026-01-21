Thursday, January 22, 2026, 6 a.m.

US President Donald Trump has announced a discussion about his "Board of Peace" for Gaza during the World Economic Forum in Davos GR on Thursday. Switzerland does not intend to take part in the event. An appearance by Ukrainian head of state Selenskyj is also possible.

The so-called "Board of Peace" is part of the second phase of Donald Trump's peace plan initiated by the USA to end the war in Palestinian Gaza and is intended to monitor the post-war order in the coastal strip. A discussion on this is planned at the WEF on Thursday from 10.30 to 11.30 a.m. in the Congress Hall in Davos.

Switzerland does not wish to take part, said President Guy Parmelin on Wednesday evening. The Federal Council first wanted to examine the content of the project. Only then will it respond to Trump's invitation, the Swiss government said in response to an inquiry from Keystone-SDA.

A total of 60 countries are said to have been invited to the board, including Switzerland. Only a few countries have accepted so far: Israel, Hungary, Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Vietnam and Belarus. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been invited. In Europe, skepticism is generally high. France is not currently planning to respond positively, according to sources close to President Emmanuel Macron. The USA then threatened to impose tariffs of 200% on French wine and champagne. Germany is also considered unlikely to agree. According to the media, Norway and Sweden declared that they would not sign the text in its current form.