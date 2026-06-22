Shortly before NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s visit to Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump once again accused several European allies of failing to provide sufficient support.

The U.S. has spent enormous sums over the years to protect Europe, Trump said at the White House. However, when Washington itself asked for help against Iran, key partners were not there for the United States.

Trump specifically named the United Kingdom, Germany, and Italy. “We asked them to come, and they weren’t there for us,” he said. He did not provide further details. U.S. government officials had previously accused NATO allies on multiple occasions of not providing sufficient support to the U.S. in the war against Iran.

Trump has now also indirectly called into question American security commitments to Europe. The U.S. spends hundreds of millions of dollars to protect European nations from Russia, he said. If allies are unwilling to help the United States with comparatively minor matters, Washington could also say “no” in the future.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is expected in Washington from Tuesday through Thursday. Among other things, a meeting with Trump at the White House is planned. Talks with other high-ranking government officials are also scheduled.