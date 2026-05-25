Trump does not want to "rush things" in the Iran negotiations. (archive image) Mark Schiefelbein/AP/dpa

For weeks, Donald Trump insisted that Iran had to make concessions quickly - otherwise there would be the threat of another attack. Now he says that nothing should be rushed. Will the war end?

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump dampens expectations of a quick agreement with Iran and emphasizes that the negotiations should be conducted without time pressure or mistakes.

Despite cautious progress and falling oil prices, key points of contention - above all the Iranian nuclear program - remain unresolved and a breakthrough is uncertain.

Both sides are willing to negotiate in principle, but insist on their positions, while skepticism about a possible deal is also growing internationally. Show more

US President Donald Trump has dampened hopes of a quick agreement to end the Iran war. "Negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have instructed my representatives not to rush the deal, as time is on our side," he wrote on the Truth Social platform. Both sides must take their time. "There can be no mistakes!"

A week ago, Trump was still putting pressure on Tehran - and wrote in the same place: "The clock is ticking for Iran, and they better move FAST or there will be nothing left of them."

Hopes of a peace agreement nevertheless caused oil prices to fall at the start of the week. On Asia's leading stock exchange in Tokyo, the Nikkei index rose above the 65,000 mark for the first time in early trading. However, it remains unclear whether the decision-makers in Washington and Tehran are actually heading towards an agreement. It does not look like a quick breakthrough.

Reports: nuclear issue still unresolved

On Saturday, Trump declared that a framework agreement had been "largely" negotiated. "The final aspects and details of the agreement are currently being discussed and will be announced shortly," he wrote.

US media subsequently reported, citing a senior White House official, that it could take several days for the Iranian leadership to approve a framework agreement. They were optimistic, but the whole thing could still fail. Important points such as the question of whether Iran will permanently dismantle its nuclear program remain unresolved.

The agreement would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for global oil trade, and oblige Iran to dispose of its highly enriched uranium, the New York Times quoted the US official as saying. How Tehran is to achieve this is still being negotiated, however.

"It feels like a breakthrough, but we've seen some of these points before, and they always broke down when it came to competing interpretations of the details," Rory Johnston, founder of the oil research company Commodity Context, told the Wall Street Journal.

The Iranian leadership has not yet publicly commented on the content of a possible agreement or the ongoing negotiations with Washington. Representatives of both countries have stated that an agreement is only an initial framework for further negotiations and not the final word.

Iran's president: not seeking nuclear weapons

The US blockade of Iranian ports will remain in full force until an agreement is reached, confirmed and signed, Trump wrote. The leadership of the Islamic Republic must understand that it must not have nuclear weapons.

According to the state news agency Irna, Iranian President Massud Peseshkian said on Sunday that his country was "ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons". At the same time, however, he stressed that the Iranian negotiators "will not compromise when it comes to the honor and dignity of the country".

The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Revolutionary Guards - Iran's elite military force - reported on Sunday, citing an informed source, that there were still differences of opinion on one or two points. They had not yet been finally clarified "due to the obstacles on the part of the USA". Nothing was said about the content. It was merely said that Iran was insisting on its rights and that the agreement could not be sealed until the obstacles had been resolved.

Trump confronts skeptics

On Sunday, Trump confronted skeptics, who also exist in the ranks of his Republican party, and defended his actions. Unlike his predecessors, who should have solved the problem years ago, he does not make bad deals, he wrote on Truth Social. If he makes a deal, it will be a good and solid one.

In a telephone call with the heads of state and government of Arab and other Muslim-majority countries on Saturday, Trump said that he expected them to normalize relations with Israel if he reached an agreement to end the Iran war, the US news portal "Axios" quoted two US officials as saying. The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan were surprised. "There was silence on the line, and Trump joked and asked if they were still there," one of the officials was quoted as saying.

Report: Trump wants to expand Abraham Accords

Trump launched the so-called Abraham Accords in 2020 during his first term in office. As a result, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan normalized their relations with Israel. He wants those countries that have not yet joined the agreements to do so and normalize their relations with Israel, reported "Axios".

Iran expert Danny Citrinowicz wrote on X that the "false expectations" regarding a normalization of Saudi-Israeli relations "must be put to an end". The prevailing view in Saudi Arabia today is that Israel has become a major cause of regional instability "and in some respects is even seen as more destabilizing than Iran".

According to media reports, Israel's government is very concerned that Trump could conclude what it sees as a "bad deal" with Tehran. Israel's military, together with the USA, attacked Iran on February 28. A ceasefire has been in place since the beginning of April.