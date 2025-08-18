10.31 pm

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte sees US President Donald Trump's promises of protection for Ukraine as crucial for a possible peace in the Ukraine war. The fact that Trump has said he is willing to participate in security guarantees is a big step, Rutte said at the Ukraine summit, addressing the US president in public with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj and European allies. "This really is a breakthrough, and that makes all the difference. Thank you for that too."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said afterwards that it was indeed good to hear that they were working on security guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5 standby clause.

According to the head of the EU Commission, Trump had also previously signaled that he would participate in a pledge of protection for Ukraine similar to that of the NATO states among themselves. Article 5 of the NATO treaty stipulates that the alliance partners can count on the support of the allies in the event of an attack and that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all members.