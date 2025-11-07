Donald Trump sees the price development under his leadership as a great success. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

US President Donald Trump praises falling prices and low inflation - but fact checks by various media show: By no means everything in the United States has become cheaper.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Donald Trump, prices in the USA have fallen "significantly" under his leadership. The president sees this as a major success of his policies.

However, various US media outlets paint a mixed picture of the price trend.

According to CNN, food prices have actually risen overall under Trump. "Politifact" also reports that inflation would be around three percent - roughly the same level as when Trump took office. Show more

US President Donald Trump presents the price trend in the US as a success of his policies - but reports from various US media paint a mixed picture.

Under his leadership, prices in the US have fallen "significantly", the Republican told journalists in Washington. Inflation is lower, energy is cheaper and so are gasoline prices. "We've brought eggs back down to a normal price," Trump continued.

However, several fact checks from the end of October paint a more nuanced picture. CNN, for example, made it clear that food prices had risen overall since Trump took office. "Food price increases were broad-based and affected the vast majority of product categories (...) covered," the report said.

Trump was right about eggs, as the"NBC News" channel reported: according to the report, they are back at the price level of last November. However, this is probably mainly due to the fact that an outbreak of bird flu led to extreme price increases for eggs. At the same time, according to NBC News, orange juice and minced beef, for example, are around seven percent more expensive than a year ago.

Inflation at around three percent

The picture is also mixed for energy and oil. According to the "Newsweek " portal, average fuel prices were recently at their lowest level since December 8, 2024. As reported by the "New York Times", electricity prices have risen very differently from region to region in recent years. The "Wired" portal noted that the Trump administration is also cutting aid programs to help with energy costs.

The fact-checking portal "Politifact" reported that although the prices of eggs and petrol have fallen since Trump took office, overall inflation is around three percent - roughly the same level as when he took office. Depending on the method of calculation, different developments were seen: Excluding the fluctuation-prone energy and food sectors, the inflation rate had fallen slightly.

Trump speaks of "fake news"

Trump accused the US media of deliberately not reporting these developments "because it's fake news". During the 2024 presidential election campaign, the Republican had promised to make life cheaper again for people in the USA.

The issue of affordability then played a major role again in elections in several states on Tuesday. In New York, the left-wing Democrat Zohran Mamdani won the mayoral election with the issue at the center of his campaign. In Virginia and New Jersey, two Democrats also prevailed in the gubernatorial elections - also with a focus on the cost burden for Americans.