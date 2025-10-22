No joke: Donald Trump wants Pam Bondi's Department of Justice (right) to pay him 230 million dollars. KEYSTONE

The US Department of Justice is to pay the US President 230 million dollars - as compensation for perceived injustice. Officials who have just defended Trump and his confidants in court will decide whether this will happen, reports the New York Times.

Trump wants compensation for the investigations into the Russia affair and the Mar-a-Lago raid on secret documents.

Todd Blanche, who represented Trump as a lawyer last year, or the number three in the department, who previously defended Trump confidants, has to decide on this.

The US President is demanding 230 million dollars from the Department of Justice as compensation for perceived injustice. This was reported by the "New York Times" (NYT), citing informed sources. The payment could be decided by people in the department who once defended Donald Trump and people close to him as lawyers.

The 79-year-old has made administrative claims, which, according to the NYT, often act as a precursor to a lawsuit. The first of these was filed at the end of 2023 and concerns an alleged violation of his rights in the Russia investigation, also known as Russiagate. It was established that Moscow had attempted to influence the 2016 elections.

Because the FBI and special investigator Robert Mueller also investigated whether there were links between Trump's campaign and the Kremlin, the New Yorker is seeking compensation. A second claim stems from the summer of 2024: Trump feels betrayed because of the search of his luxury club Mar-a-Lago in 2022.

Will Trump's ex-lawyer decide on million-dollar boon?

The raid, which searched for secret documents that Trump had not returned to the Federal Archives despite repeated requests, had disturbed his privacy. And because the Justice Department brought charges over the matter at the time, the current president is accusing the department of "malicious prosecution."

According to the NYT, the Justice Department's regulations provide for two people to decide on claims exceeding four million dollars: They are numbers two and three in the department - the United States Deputy Attorney General and the United States Associate Attorney General.

The former job is held by Todd Blanche, who represented Trump in court in New York in 2024 when it came to the hush money for Trump's affair with Stephanie Clifford, who became known as Stormy Daniels. In February, the 51-year-old said at his pre-inauguration hearing that Trump was still his client, the NYT notes.

"What a travesty"

The number three in the Department of Justice is Stanley Woodward Jr. He had represented Trump confidants as a lawyer - for example when it came to secret files or the storming of the Capitol. Will these two gentlemen now refuse to rule on the matter due to bias?

The spokesperson for the Department of Justice only wrote this much to the NYT: "All officials will follow the ethics commissioner's guidelines under all circumstances." However, Justice Minister Pam Bondi fired him in July, according to the US newspaper.

It also states that the authority would not be obliged to make it public immediately if there was a payment. Bennett L. Gershman, an ethics professor at Pace University, finds clear words: "What a travesty!"

He continues: "The ethical conflict is so basic and fundamental that you don't need a law professor to explain it." Trump's people would have to decide whether Trump gets money. "That's bizarre and almost too far-fetched to believe."

Even Trump knows: "It's terribly strange"

The president is apparently also aware of the dilemma: "I'm the one who makes the decision, and that decision would have to go through my desk, and it's terribly strange to make a decision where I'm paying myself," says Trump when asked about the research.

And: "I was very badly damaged, and any money I get, I will donate to charity." However, it remains to be seen just how charitable the causes are.

The millions that Trump has raked in from his lawsuits against media companies are to be put into his presidential library. This video from "Last Week Tonight" is worth watching to see what presidents on both sides can do with their libraries: