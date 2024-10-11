Donald Trump also knows how to market himself in religious terms. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump often takes shots at China. But when it comes to his own wallet, he apparently doesn't think the country is so bad.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump regularly criticizes China as an economic enemy of the USA, but has Bibles printed in China for the US market.

According to reports, he has had 120,000 Bibles produced for less than 3 dollars each and sells them in the USA for up to 1000 dollars.

Despite criticism of the production site, Trump has not yet responded to the accusations. Show more

Hardly a day goes by without Donald Trump blaming China for everything that goes wrong economically in the USA. Beijing is "the economic enemy" of America - along with the Democrats, of course. In particular, the geopolitical rival is cutting jobs. As president, the 78-year-old showered China with punitive tariffs and always referred to coronavirus as the "China virus".

However, this apparently does not stop the Republican presidential candidate from doing business with the communist giant. As US media have learned from trade records, Trump has had thousands of copies of his "God Bless the USA" Bible printed in China.

According to the documents, the production costs amounted to 342,000 dollars - less than 3 dollars per copy. A Bible is sold in the USA for at least 59.99 dollars. The businessman even sells an autographed book for 1,000 dollars.

"The day God intervened"

Between February and March, 120,000 Trump Bibles were shipped in three shiploads from the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou to Los Angeles. Proceeds: almost seven million dollars.

"This Bible is a reminder that the most important thing we have to bring back to America and make America great again is our religion," Trump said at the launch of the campaign in spring. The sales catalog also includes a copy that records the assassination attempt on the former president on 13 July in Pennsylvania. Trump's name is stamped there above the sentence "The Day God Intervened".

Trump has not yet responded to criticism of the production location of his Bible. In addition to holy scripture, Trump also sells other products such as diamond-studded watches, sneakers, photo books and cryptocurrencies. Where these products are produced often remains unclear.

