US President Donald Trump announces the deployment of the National Guard in Washington D.C. and sharply attacks Democrats and "criminally insane" in a speech. He promises tougher laws and compares crime in the USA to Baghdad.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump announces National Guard deployment in Washington D.C.

He wants to tighten laws and accuses Democrats of inaction

Trump claims crime is twice as high as in Baghdad Show more

US President Donald Trump wants to change the security situation in Washington D.C. by drastic means. "Certain things have gotten out of control," he said on Monday. "But we're going to change that very quickly today. Today the city will be liberated, so to speak."

According to him, the police and law enforcement agencies in the capital are to be placed directly under the control of the federal government. The National Guard will also be deployed to support the measures. Vehicles from the force are already on standby, as previously reported by the New York Times. The aim is to relieve the burden on law enforcement authorities - however, according to initial information, the National Guardsmen will not be allowed to make arrests themselves.

Trump has received support from Attorney General Pam Bondi. "We have so much here in Washington D.C. Everyone should feel safe here. Crime ends in this city today," she said. She provided no concrete evidence that the situation was out of control, nor did Trump. "We're going to do everything we can to stop this," Bondi said. "We're going to make D.C. beautiful again - and above all safe."

Observers accuse Trump of painting a distorted picture of the situation with his statements. In fact, crime in Washington has recently been on the decline, as several reports have noted. Critics also point out that shortly after taking office, Trump pardoned hundreds of participants in the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 - including convicted violent criminals who were immediately released. In the summer of 2020, he had deployed more than 5,000 National Guardsmen against predominantly peaceful protesters for racial justice - an operation that was widely seen as a debacle.

Attack on the Democrats

In the second part of his speech, Trump sharply attacked the political opposition. "You spit, and we hit back," he said in the direction of those he described as "criminally insane". Laws had to be changed, "we're on it, we're going to enforce it - in Chicago, in New York, everywhere". Trump also openly and directly threatened the other major cities - all of which are governed by Democrats. He very much hopes that the other cities are watching, says Trump. "If they don't learn their lesson - because we're very successful - then we'll do the same in the other cities. Get your problems under control or we'll help. We're going to clean this up very quickly."

In his own words, he only expects approval from within his own ranks. "All Republicans will agree," said Trump. "We probably won't get any Democrat votes. But they don't know what they're doing anyway, they want men in women's sports."

Trump also addressed the reporters present directly: "You can't even go buy a newspaper anymore without fear of being killed." Murder rates were rising - "crime here is twice as high as in Baghdad", he claimed. He then went on to name several cities that he believes are particularly affected - all of which are democratically governed. "We are now cleaning up very quickly," he announced.

