Deporting US citizens or taking them into custody is not possible under the law. The case of a little girl raises questions.

A US federal judge is examining the case of a two-year-old girl who was probably deported to Honduras despite her US citizenship. There is a strong suspicion that the government deported a US citizen "without meaningful due process", wrote the judge of a district court in Louisiana, Terry A. Doughty, in a ruling on Friday (local time). He ordered a hearing for mid-May in Monroe. This was first reported by the portal "Politico".

According to the court document, the child was brought to Honduras together with his mother, who is said to have illegally immigrated to the USA. "The government claims that this is all okay because the mother wants the child to be deported with her," writes Doughty. However, the court does not know this. Doughty had tried to speak to the mother on Friday to verify her consent and custody. But by that time, the woman had already been taken to Honduras.

Arrest during scheduled inspection

A motion filed in court in favor of the girl states that she was with her mother and eleven-year-old sister at a regular checkpoint at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in New Orleans on Tuesday. The three were arrested there.

The father was only able to speak to his partner on the phone for about a minute afterwards. He did not get to see his daughter again. The court now has to decide on an application to review the detention and an urgent application for a temporary injunction.

Critics complain that since US President Donald Trump took office, the migration authorities have pursued a tough course with sometimes hasty decisions - despite doubts about the legality of deportations. The plans are sometimes thwarted by the judiciary. Most recently, for example, the US Supreme Court halted the deportation of dozens of Venezuelans for the time being.