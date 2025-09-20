US President Trump sees himself as the victim of a media smear campaign. dpa

US President Trump is certain: if the media report too much negative information about a person, it no longer has anything to do with freedom of expression. He also explains how much is too much.

Donald Trump has described negative reporting about himself as "illegal".

The US president also claims without evidence that 97 percent of the reporting about him and his administration is "bad".

Since the beginning of his second term in office, Trump has been taking rigorous action against media outlets that he claims are spreading lies and misinformation about him and his administration.

According to Reporters Without Borders, the situation for journalists in the US has worsened since the Kirk assassination on September 10. Show more

US President Donald Trump has described much of the US media's reporting on him as "illegal". "They'll take a great story and they'll make it bad," Trump said on Friday (local time). He said he thought that was "really illegal".

Trump told reporters at the White House that 97 percent of the coverage of him and his administration was "bad". However, he did not specify how such critical reporting could be "illegal".

Press freedom under even more pressure since Kirk assassination

Since taking office in January, Trump has taken unprecedented action against media outlets that he claims are spreading lies and misinformation about him and his administration. A few days ago, for example, he sued the New York Times newspaper for alleged defamation and compensation of 15 billion dollars (around 12 billion Swiss francs).

Meanwhile, the organization Reporters Without Borders lamented an "escalation" in the US in the crackdown on journalists and media critical of Trump since the assassination of the ultra-right activist Charlie Kirk.

According to the report, the situation for journalists in the US has worsened since the assassination of Kirk on September 10. Since Trump took office, there had already been "steps towards restricting press freedom", "but since the murder of Charlie Kirk, we have seen a real escalation", said Anja Osterhaus, Managing Director of the organization's German section.

Trump had not only celebrated the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, which had accused Trump's Maga movement (Make America Great Again) of politically instrumentalizing Kirk's murder. "In addition, the president has proposed to consider revoking the licenses of virtually all TV stations because he feels he has been criticized too much. It is an extreme step for the government of a democratic state to make such proposals," said Osterhaus.

FCC boss threatens broadcasters

A few days ago, ABC canceled satirist Kimmel's show, citing his comments on the Kirk assassination. The head of the US media regulator FCC, Brendan Carr, who was appointed by Trump, had previously criticized Kimmel's statements and threatened broadcasters with license revocation if they broadcast Kimmel's show.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) issues broadcasting licenses for radio and television, among other things, and traditionally takes a neutral approach. The authority has far-reaching powers, but is not allowed to censor content.

However, critics accuse FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who was selected by Trump, of having exerted unlawful pressure on the media companies concerned in the case of talk show host Jimmy Kimmel's indefinitely canceled show, thereby causing the end of his television show. There are therefore calls for Carr to be removed. Trump rebuffed this criticism and described Carr as a "patriot".

Billion-euro lawsuit over Epstein reports

In July, the broadcaster CBS had already announced the end of satirist Stephen Colbert's "Late Show". He is also a staunch Trump critic.

Also in July, Trump filed a billion-dollar lawsuit against media mogul Rupert Murdoch and the Wall Street Journal after the paper reported on his former relationship with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Trump is demanding at least ten billion dollars (around 8 billion francs) from Murdoch and his paper. The broadcasters ABC and CBS News also came into Trump's sights and agreed to pay him millions of dollars.

Osterhaus said that the wave of lawsuits against the media "can only be understood as an attempt at intimidation". Even if these are not yet real bans and therefore "not censorship in the strict sense, the effect is still very problematic for free reporting". There are many indicators that the USA will continue to slip down the press freedom rankings. The USA is currently in 57th place in the RSF ranking - well behind Germany, which is in eleventh place.

Osterhaus also expressed concern about the US government's announcement to significantly restrict the length of visas for foreign journalists. "We have to fear that this is also a deliberate means of curbing correspondents who report critically on the US government, because they might not get their visas renewed after eight months."

In the USA, some TV stations and other media outlets are traditionally more sympathetic to one of the two major political camps. This applies to both the Democrats and the Republicans. The conservative broadcaster Fox News, for example, was not sparing in its extremely critical coverage of both presidents during the terms of office of Trump's predecessors Joe Biden and Barack Obama, but generally had nothing but praise for Trump himself. Conversely, other broadcasters such as CNN were accused of reporting too little or at least too uncritically on Biden's political blunders.