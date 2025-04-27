The latest poll figures are unlikely to please Trump. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Donald Trump is experiencing a significant loss of confidence at the end of his first 100 days in office. According to a new poll, his approval ratings have fallen to historic lows.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump's approval rating drops to 39% - a record low for a president after 100 days.

Majority of Americans criticize his economic policies, handling of federal courts and expansion of executive power.

Despite Trump's weakness, the Democratic Party is barely regaining trust. Show more

Just under 100 days after taking office, a majority of the US population has a sobering assessment of Donald Trump's presidency. According to a recent Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, his approval rating is down to 39%, while 55% of respondents disapprove of his performance in office. This is a historic figure, as the Washington Post writes. His predecessor Joe Biden had an approval rating of around 52% at this point.

No modern US government has intervened in politics and institutions faster and more aggressively than Trump's administration: the president reorganized the federal authorities, questioned the global economic order, tightened migration policy and even took on leading universities. However, these upheavals have not only triggered political and economic uncertainty , but also provoked a wave of complaints.

Trump's handling of the economy is viewed critically. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

The survey shows that none of the Trump initiatives surveyed have a majority among the population. Americans are particularly critical of his handling of the economy, international relations and his attempts to weaken federal institutions such as the Department of Education or the environmental authorities.

Even in his core competence, economic policy, Trump is losing massive support - 61% rate his work here negatively.

Trump disappoints core voters

Trump's approach to migrants and his attempts to expand his executive power also meet with widespread disapproval. Around 60% of respondents are convinced that Trump is overstepping the boundaries of his presidential authority and disregarding the principles of the rule of law.

Americans are also particularly critical of his administration's dealings with federal courts - two thirds are in favor of judges being able to block presidential decrees if they are allegedly unconstitutional.

Trump is experiencing significant losses among white voters without a university degree, young adults and those who abstained from voting in November. While the Republican base remains largely loyal to him, support among independent voters is waning noticeably.

Some political measures, such as Trump's protective tariffs, are still viewed positively by parts of the population, for example with regard to the creation of industrial jobs. Nevertheless, a clear majority fear a recession as a result of his economic policy.

Despite this clear criticism of Trump, the Democrats can hardly benefit from the current mood either. The population trusts them even less than the president when it comes to solving major problems - many see the party as even more disconnected from people's needs.

Clear warning signals

The rejection is particularly clear when it comes to individual issues: More than 70 percent oppose cuts to medical research, two thirds oppose the end of birthright citizenship, as well as the closure of the Department of Education and a relaxation of environmental standards.

According to the survey, around 49 percent see the United States under Trump on a path that takes it away from its founding principles. Less than a third believe Trump is bringing the country closer to these principles.

These are clear warning signals for Trump and his government: after the first 100 days, there is not only a threat of a historic slump in approval ratings, but also a loss of economic confidence - once one of the president's key strengths.