Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump currently want nothing more to do with each other.

US President Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene have publicly broken up. blue News tells you what you need to know now.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his support for Marjorie Taylor Greene.

"I can't take calls every day from a rabble-rousing lunatic," Trump wrote.

What happened at the weekend? blue News explains what you need to know now.

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn his support from far-right Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene after his long-time supporter criticized his handling of the affair surrounding sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a post on the Truth Social platform, Trump demonstratively distanced himself from the "crazy" congresswoman, who "despite my record-breaking successes for our country" only ever lets herself be heard complaining.

"I can't take calls from a rabble-rousing lunatic every day," Trump wrote. Other conservatives have also become "fed up with her and her antics". If a suitable candidate is found who can beat Greene in the primary elections in the state of Georgia, he will support them with all his might.

What happened?

Picture from happier times: "He owns the party," Greene once said of Trump. (archive picture) Brynn Anderson/AP/dpa

Why is there a rift?

Greene, once one of Trump's most loyal supporters, has been demanding the full publication of all files in the Jeffrey Epstein case for weeks. Although Trump had promised to disclose these documents during the election campaign, he has so far only released incomplete documents. He obviously feels that Greene's pressure on this issue is disloyal and politically incriminating.

Greene is one of the most controversial figures on the right fringe of her party and polarizes more than almost anyone else in the US Congress. The self-proclaimed "Christian nationalist" has a large following on social media, despite - or precisely because - she spreads crude conspiracy theories and repeatedly draws attention to herself with incitement against minorities. For example, she claimed that the government manipulates the weather and that earthquakes are a reminder to people to repent for their sins.

What does this mean for the Epstein case?

The Epstein case remains highly controversial. All the investigation files could provide deep insights into a network that abused young women and girls for years - Epstein was very well connected in politics and high society.

Greene is not only pushing for publication for political reasons: According to her own statements, victims of Epstein speak positively of Trump. But she publicly questions why he is so opposed to complete transparency.

However, Trump performed a surprising about-turn on Monday night. He recommended that the members of the House of Representatives vote in favor of disclosure.

Is Marjorie Taylor Greene being threatened?

The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members.



Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building.



President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that… pic.twitter.com/SUOoSNz83Z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025

Greene reports a dangerous escalation since Trump's public attacks. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that she has been harassed for days with "hoax pizza deliveries" to her private addresses.

There has also been a pipe bomb threat against the office of her construction company - she sees a connection with Trump's "dog whistle" and warns that such words could "radicalize fanatics against her".

What happens next in the Epstein case?

In the coming days, the House of Representatives plans to vote on a bipartisan motion that would oblige the Department of Justice and the government to publish the Epstein files in full.

The problem: Trump could veto it. Greene is therefore already calling for a "veto-proof majority". Some prominent Republicans such as Thomas Massie have openly said that Trump apparently wants to "protect powerful friends".