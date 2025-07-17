Switzerland will receive Patriot systems ordered in the USA at a later date. The USA has informed the Federal Council of this. (archive image) Keystone

The delivery of Patriot systems for Switzerland has been delayed. The US Department of Defense is reprioritizing the delivery of the Patriot systems due to its support for Ukraine.

The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has been informed accordingly, the DDPS announced on Thursday. The USA wanted to provide Ukraine with more support again.

According to the press release, it is still unclear how many systems and whether the delivery of guided weapons will be affected. No statement can be made at this time regarding the exact timing and possible further effects on Switzerland. Clarifications are currently underway.