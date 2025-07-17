  1. Residential Customers
Delivery delayed Trump does not want to send Switzerland any Patriot missiles for the time being

SDA

17.7.2025 - 14:14

Switzerland will receive Patriot systems ordered in the USA at a later date. The USA has informed the Federal Council of this. (archive image)
Keystone

The delivery of Patriot systems for Switzerland has been delayed. The US Department of Defense is reprioritizing the delivery of the Patriot systems due to its support for Ukraine.

Keystone-SDA

17.07.2025, 14:39

  • Switzerland will not receive any Patriot missiles from the USA for the time being.
  • The USA wants to deliver missiles to Ukraine first.
  • Switzerland is also affected by the US support for Ukraine's ground-based air defense.
The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has been informed accordingly, the DDPS announced on Thursday. The USA wanted to provide Ukraine with more support again.

Switzerland is also affected by the US support for Ukraine's ground-based air defense. It will now receive later productions. The Federal Council has been informed of this.

According to the press release, it is still unclear how many systems and whether the delivery of guided weapons will be affected. No statement can be made at this time regarding the exact timing and possible further effects on Switzerland. Clarifications are currently underway.

