The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has been informed accordingly, the DDPS announced on Thursday. The USA wanted to provide Ukraine with more support again.
Switzerland is also affected by the US support for Ukraine's ground-based air defense. It will now receive later productions. The Federal Council has been informed of this.
According to the press release, it is still unclear how many systems and whether the delivery of guided weapons will be affected. No statement can be made at this time regarding the exact timing and possible further effects on Switzerland. Clarifications are currently underway.