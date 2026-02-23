Tariff slap in the face for Donald Trump, the US president strikes back - and Brussels pulls the emergency brake: transatlantic chaos reigns after the Supreme Court ruling. Who pays what now? And what happens next?

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Last Friday, the Supreme Court overturned key Trump tariffs because the US president overstepped his authority.

What follows is pure chaos: Trump imposes new tariffs, increases them and makes threats. Then the EU gets too upset, Swiss companies demand their money back and in the USA there are concerns about empty state coffers.

So as not to lose track: Here is the current state of affairs.

It was like a punch in the gut: Donald Trump suffers a severe tariff defeat before the Supreme Court on Friday. The 79-year-old had to accept an embarrassment on the core element of his economic policy of all things. The US President does not want to take this lying down: He immediately imposes new, different tariffs on all countries. He even increases them on Saturday.

Can he do that? And for how long? And what actually applies now?

In any case, companies are unsettled and do not know what tariff rate will apply to their products in the future. The EU is calling for "stability and predictability" - and is suspending the implementation of a trade agreement with the USA until then. Other countries are also temporarily putting deals with the Trump administration on hold.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to maintain an overview in all this chaos. Here is the current state of affairs - and what could happen next.

Chronology of events Friday, February 20: The Supreme Court rules that President Donald Trump's large-scale tariffs, which he had issued under the Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), are illegal. This affects a large part of the global tariffs that have been in place since April 2025.

Friday, February 20 : Trump responds to the ruling with a new tariff declaration on a different legal basis (Trade Act of 1974) and announces global tariffs of 10 percent.

Saturday, February 21: Donald Trump raises global tariffs to 15 percent.

Sunday, February 22 : The Trump administration : The Trump administration announces that it will find new ways or new legal bases to re-impose the punitive tariffs.

Monday, February 23 : India cancels high-level trade talks in the US.

Monday, February 23: The European Parliament puts the implementation of a trade agreement with the US on hold.

Monday, February 23: Donald Trump threatens countries that start "playing games" with even higher tariffs.

What specifically did the Supreme Court rule on?

Since the beginning of his second term as US President, Donald Trump has imposed tariffs on dozens of trading partners by bypassing Congress, citing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) from 1977. The Supreme Court did not rule on tariffs in general. Rather, it ruled on whether Trump's reasoning with the emergency law was legal or not. It is now clear that he overstepped his authority.

How is Trump reacting?

The US President's reaction came quickly and was to be expected. Trump was defiant ... and imposed new tariffs. Just a few hours after the ruling, he announced global tariffs of ten percent at a media conference. One day later, he increased the tariff to 15 percent.

This is the maximum rate in a trade law from 1974 that Trump is now invoking. This allows him to impose tariffs on imports for up to 150 days under certain conditions. Experts are already questioning whether these conditions are met. In order to impose tariffs for a longer period, Trump would need the approval of the US parliament in any case.

On Monday, Trump launched an all-out attack on his "Truth Social" platform. He insulted the Supreme Court judges who voted against his tariffs and spoke of a "ridiculous, stupid and internationally very divisive decision". However, this would give him much more power than before: "The court has also approved all the other tariffs (...) and they can all be applied in a much more effective and unpleasant way (...)".

US President Trump disagrees with the Supreme Court's ruling on his tariffs. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

What exactly does the Supreme Court's ruling mean?

First and foremost, the ruling means uncertainty. It is clear that Trump's punitive tariffs, the so-called "reciprocal tariffs", are not legal. However, this does not mean that all the tariffs he has imposed are invalid.

For example, the US Supreme Court has not ruled on tariffs on specific products for which the US government used a different legal framework. Citing a section of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, Trump imposed tariffs on steel, aluminum and cars, for example. These tariffs still apply.

In any case, the tariff jungle has become even more impenetrable and is likely to make investors even less keen to invest in the USA. For example, it is unclear whether the new global tariffs of 15 percent will apply in addition to existing tariffs that were already in place before Trump took office.

When will the illegal tariffs no longer be imposed?

Three days after the US Supreme Court's ruling against parts of President Donald Trump's tariff policy, the US Customs Service has announced the end of the corresponding duties. The agency announced that certain tariffs based on emergency powers would no longer be levied from midnight (local time) on Tuesday.

The customs authority stated that all tariff codes for the previous IEEPA duties would be deactivated. The regulation would apply to goods imported into the USA or removed from customs warehouses from the effective date. It was initially unclear why the duties continued to be levied for several days despite the court ruling. No information was given on possible refunds of customs duties already paid.

What impact will the ruling have on Switzerland?

The Federal Council did not wish to comment on the ruling. The aim is still to reach a legally binding trade agreement between Bern and Washington. It is still unclear which trade agreements will remain in place and which will not.

Trump was tight-lipped in this regard - he said that the existing agreements with some countries would be maintained, while others would be prepared for new tariffs. Which of the two categories Switzerland falls into was initially left open.

Will there be refunds?

Since the Supreme Court's decision, there has been a great deal of uncertainty regarding possible refunds of customs duties already paid. According to calculations by the University of Pennsylvania, the US state budget is at stake to the tune of around 175 billion US dollars. Strictly speaking, importers would have to get back any overpaid tariffs. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be implemented in the Trump government.

One problem is that tariffs are a central component of government revenue under Donald Trump, which he has to use to finance his expensive tax cuts. If the money is suddenly missing, the financial situation for the already heavily indebted USA will become even more precarious.

Swiss companies demand back tariffs: what chances do they have?

Over the weekend, three well-known companies - Breitling, Läderach and Stöckli - announced that they would be reclaiming the customs duties they had paid. On Monday, the Swatch Group also joined the group: "Our subsidiary in the USA will apply for a retroactive refund of the surcharges paid," the watch company told the news agency AWP. Knife manufacturer Victorinox also intends to make a reclaim.

"As far as the chances of reclaims and the necessary procedure are concerned, a lot is still open at the moment," Noé Blancpain from the industry association Swissmem said on request. The Supreme Court has not ruled on the issue of reclaiming the customs duties, so lower courts will now have to decide.

How is the EU reacting?

The EU has pulled the emergency brake as a precaution. The European Parliament has formally put the implementation of the customs agreement between the USA and the EU on hold.

The responsible MEPs in the European Parliament decided on Monday to pause their work on the implementation of the agreement. The Parliament will therefore not vote on the abolition of EU tariffs on US industrial products for the time being. The EU Commission demanded clarification from Washington.

The Chairman of the Trade Committee, Bernd Lange (SPD), said: "We want clear assurances from the United States that they will comply with the agreement, because that is the crucial element," Lange told the committee.

How is Trump reacting to the EU's response?

The US President's reaction came quickly and was predictable ... Trump once again threatened higher tariffs. He warned trading partners not to "play games" following the US Supreme Court's ruling on Friday. If a country does this, it will be "hit with a much higher tariff and worse than the one it recently agreed to", Trump wrote in his online service Truth Social.

How are other countries reacting?

India has canceled talks with a high-ranking delegation in Washington at short notice. This was a direct reaction to the ruling and the new tariffs, according to the Ministry of Commerce in New Delhi.

Some countries such as Japan, South Korea and Indonesia have only concluded deals with Trump in recent weeks in order to avoid high punitive tariffs. At the beginning of the week, Japan committed to investing 36 billion US dollars in the USA, while Indonesia is opening up critical economic sectors to US companies. For these countries, the question now is whether the agreements are still binding. Some countries, such as Malaysia, have already indicated that they have not yet ratified the agreements.

Who benefits from the customs ruling?

Some countries are significantly better off with the new global tariffs than with the punitive tariffs that have been declared invalid, including Brazil, China, Canada and Mexico.

According to the New York Times, one of the biggest individual winners on the corporate side is likely to be Apple. The tech giant has almost all of its products manufactured in countries that Trump had imposed high punitive tariffs on, such as China. In the past three quarters, Apple has therefore had to pay around 3.3 billion US dollars in tariffs

Which countries are now being hit harder?

The most prominent victims of Trump's global 15 percent tariff are the UK and Australia. London was proud to be one of the first to make a deal with Trump that included tariffs of just ten percent. Australia had also secured a ten percent deal.

