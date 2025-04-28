  1. Residential Customers
Tariffs make Botox more expensive Trump is not only causing worry lines on his voters' faces

Andreas Fischer

28.4.2025

Donald Trump is expected to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical products in the coming weeks. Botox would be affected.
Donald Trump is expected to impose tariffs on pharmaceutical products in the coming weeks. Botox would be affected.
If the US President imposes the expected tariffs on pharmaceutical products, this could cause more than just worry lines on the faces of his voters. Botox would then become quite expensive.

28.04.2025, 21:08

28.04.2025, 21:36

  • US President Donald Trump's tariff threats have not yet been directed at pharmaceutical products.
  • However, the industry could soon be affected by high import duties: Trump is particularly concerned about Ireland as a production location.
  • One of the most popular cosmetic drugs in the USA is produced on the Emerald Isle: Higher prices for Botox could cause more than just worry lines on customers' faces.
It should be common knowledge by now that Donald Trump is good at raising eyebrows. However, this knowledge will soon have to be taken literally. The US company AbbVie has set up shop in Ireland for tax reasons - and produces cosmetic Botox exclusively there.

The well-known anti-wrinkle agent could soon become so expensive for the main market, the USA, that many a potential customer's brow will remain permanently furrowed. The reason, of course, is the US President's tariff policy.

Ireland in his sights

Although the pharmaceutical industry is still exempt from the tariffs, experts expect that Trump will also target the pharmaceutical industry with his tariffs in the coming weeks. Swiss pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Roche have therefore already announced investments worth billions in the USA and are stockpiling medicines and raw materials there as a precaution.

However, according to the Tages-Anzeiger, Trump is targeting production facilities relocated to Ireland in particular with any pharmaceutical tariffs. "This wonderful island with five million inhabitants has the entire US pharmaceutical industry in the palm of its hand," he said indignantly. The reason for Trump's displeasure: in addition to Botox manufacturer AbbVie, global corporations such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have also settled on the Emerald Isle for tax reasons.

Trump's calculation in the tariff war is clear: companies that previously manufactured their products abroad are to be forced to produce in the USA as a result of the high import duties. AbbVie would have to calculate exactly whether production in Ireland is still worthwhile if US customers prefer to leave their wrinkles behind due to significantly higher costs as a result of the tariffs.

