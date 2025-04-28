It should be common knowledge by now that Donald Trump is good at raising eyebrows. However, this knowledge will soon have to be taken literally. The US company AbbVie has set up shop in Ireland for tax reasons - and produces cosmetic Botox exclusively there.
The well-known anti-wrinkle agent could soon become so expensive for the main market, the USA, that many a potential customer's brow will remain permanently furrowed. The reason, of course, is the US President's tariff policy.
Ireland in his sights
Although the pharmaceutical industry is still exempt from the tariffs, experts expect that Trump will also target the pharmaceutical industry with his tariffs in the coming weeks. Swiss pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis and Roche have therefore already announced investments worth billions in the USA and are stockpiling medicines and raw materials there as a precaution.
However, according to the Tages-Anzeiger, Trump is targeting production facilities relocated to Ireland in particular with any pharmaceutical tariffs. "This wonderful island with five million inhabitants has the entire US pharmaceutical industry in the palm of its hand," he said indignantly. The reason for Trump's displeasure: in addition to Botox manufacturer AbbVie, global corporations such as Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson have also settled on the Emerald Isle for tax reasons.
Trump's calculation in the tariff war is clear: companies that previously manufactured their products abroad are to be forced to produce in the USA as a result of the high import duties. AbbVie would have to calculate exactly whether production in Ireland is still worthwhile if US customers prefer to leave their wrinkles behind due to significantly higher costs as a result of the tariffs.