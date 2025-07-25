Donald Trump wants to take action against homeless people in the area around the White House. Bild: Evan Vucci/AP/dpa

The number of homeless people in the USA is rising - including in the capital Washington. The US President sees this less as a social problem. He is primarily concerned about public order.

DPA dpa

US President Donald Trump wants to take action against homeless people living near his official residence in Washington. "I think it's terrible and we'll have them removed immediately," said the Republican in response to a reporter's question about homeless people in the park in front of the White House.

Trump once again used the opportunity to criticize the mayor of the US capital, Muriel Bowser. She must "manage Washington properly", he said. He had the right to take control.

Decree to facilitate admissions

The President is taking a tough line on the homeless. The previous day, he had signed an executive order to make it easier to forcibly commit people with mental illness or addiction problems to institutions. Federal funds are to be prioritized to cities that take decisive action against wild camping, open drug use and other forms of street homelessness.

Trump is backed by a ruling by the US Supreme Court that allows stricter measures to be taken against homeless people in public spaces. In Trump's decree, homelessness is primarily described as a public safety problem rather than a social challenge.

Rise in the number of homeless people in the USA

Compared to other industrialized nations, the USA has a less developed social safety net. The social divide in the world's largest economy is wide.

The number of homeless people in the country has recently risen significantly. Not only on the streets of Washington, but also in other major US cities, you can see many people with physical or mental illnesses.

According to a report by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) from December 2024, the main causes of the increase include the lack of affordable housing, the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters, as well as the burden of receiving migrants in some regions of the country.

The problem is exacerbated by the influence of synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, which has become widespread in the country in recent years. While all population groups are affected, homeless people are particularly hard hit. Consumption often leads to serious health problems and fatal overdoses.