Mark Carney came to Davos as a technocrat - and travels on as a political star. After his speech on the "rupture" of the world order, the Canadian prime minister is celebrated internationally.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Mark Carney receives a lot of attention for his Davos speech and is celebrated internationally as a new political leader.

Donald Trump withdrew Canada's invitation to his "Board of Peace" and verbally attacked Carney again.

Carney countered publicly and emphasized that Canada "thrives because we are Canadians" - not because of the USA. Show more

Just a few months ago, Mark Carney was seen primarily as a sober crisis manager from the world of finance. But since his appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the image has changed: the Canadian Prime Minister is suddenly being treated internationally as a political pacesetter - as someone who does not gloss over the new world situation, but actively names it.

In Davos, there was one sentence that stuck in the corridors: "The middle powers must act together, because if we are not at the table, we are on the menu." A clear jab at Trump, who has rattled the joints of the world with power games in recent months.

But it did not stop at words of principle. Carney made it clear in Davos that Canada wants to broaden its economic and political dependencies - including outside the transatlantic region. This includes a cautious but targeted rapprochement with China, which is controversial domestically in Ottawa, but which Carney sees as part of a strategic diversification.

Carney continues to be celebrated internationally

Trump reacted in his own way - and disinvited Canada from his "Security Council" on Friday night - without explanation. Carney himself said that Canada and the USA had built up a close partnership in terms of the economy and security. "But Canada does not exist because of the United States. Canada thrives because we are Canadians."

It is now clear that the issue continues to escalate - and is making Carney bigger rather than smaller in many capitals.

Carney is still being celebrated in the international press days after his appearance. The New York Times writes that after Davos, the Prime Minister was no longer perceived as a technocratic ex-central banker, but suddenly as a political leader with international appeal. His speech drew exceptionally loud applause.

The "Washington Post"describes Carney's Davos appearance as one of the defining moments of the forum. While Trump may have drawn attention to himself, it was Carney who set the tone of the debates in terms of content. "Trump dominated the forum - but the real star was Carney," writes the newspaper.

Difficult relationship remains

The news portal "Firstpost" writes that Carney deliberately went against the usual strategy of flattering or appeasing Donald Trump in Davos. The Canadian prime minister "directly challenged" Trump and was rewarded with a standing ovation.

His speech had positioned Canada as the voice of those states that no longer wanted to rely on an order dominated by the USA. Carney's tone is also seen as a deliberate break outside the USA. As the Austrian newspaper "Kurier" writes, Carney is trying "like no other Western head of government" to reduce his country's dependence on the USA.

This also includes a cautious rapprochement with China. Carney himself spoke of a "network of relationships" and said that there were "clear guard rails" in the relationship with Beijing, within which, however, there were "huge opportunities" - for example in energy, agriculture and financial services.

Long-missing realism

Carney's appearance is also seen as a turning point in Germany. The "Handelsblatt" newspaper speaks of a new tone from Western allies towards Washington. In Davos, something like an "international resistance movement" emerged for the first time - "not with a crowbar", but with the pragmatic motto: "Let's move on".

The Canadian prime minister was the "star of the WEF kick-off". Carney spoke openly of a "break" in the world order, saying that the old order should no longer be "mourned" because it "will not return".

His appeal to the middle powers to join forces was an expression of a realism "that had long been missing on the international stage".

Relations between Washington and Ottawa have been strained since Trump's second term in office. Trump has repeatedly hinted at wanting to bind Canada more closely to the USA and has used tariffs and political threats.