Donald Trump's new National Security Strategy is a stroke of luck for the Kremlin, while Berlin, for example, is in a hangover mood. Moscow's propagandists are delighted that the USA and Russia want to work together to establish "strategic stability" on the continent.

It's a 33-page drumbeat: the National Security Strategy 2025, which Donald Trump presented on December 4, is having an impact.

"USA no longer at the side of the Europeans", headlines "Bild" - quoting CDU politician Norbert Röttgen. "The new foreign policy positioning of the USA is a second turning point," warns the 60-year-old.

Washington is now explicitly opposing Europe, Röttgen explains to the "Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland": "The strategy also expresses that the US defines its foreign policy goal as interfering in the internal affairs of European states."

What does the strategy paper say about Europe? Europe is in economic and civilizational decline and could fall within 20 years.

The transnational construct that is the EU must be brought to an end.

Migration, declining birth rates, environmental protection, censorship and political oppression are Europe's biggest problems.

Those who are too weak economically and militarily may not remain an ally.

"Patriotic" parties in Europe must be supported. Show more

Trump is "working with the internal enemies of liberal democracy in Europe" to establish his maga ideology on the old continent. "If this strategy were successful, the EU would no longer exist," emphasizes the German.

EU a greater US threat than Russia?

For Steven Pifer, the new strategy paper is a complete departure from Trump's foreign policy during his first term in office. Back then, he saw Russia as a "revisionist power" and adversary, the former US ambassador to Ukraine explained to Times Radio.

"If you read the strategy on Europe now, it looks like the European Union is a bigger threat to the US than Russia," summarizes the Eastern Europe expert. "I think this hugely underestimates the danger posed by the Russians."

What does the strategy paper say about Russia? The US wants to "regulate" European relations with Russia in order to establish "strategic stability" on the continent and avoid a conflict between Europe and Russia.

Certain European governments have "unrealistic expectations" of an end to the war in Ukraine.

These European governments would defy the will of their people to stop the war in Ukraine.

The expansion of NATO must stop. Show more

According to ex-diplomat Pifer, he is encouraged by the fact that Europe has got up to speed in terms of defense spending. The frozen Russian EU assets, which could be made available to Ukraine, have great potential to hurt Putin. In addition, Kiev could take the war to Russia with new long-range weapons.

This is how Putin's loudspeaker reacts

The armament in Europe as well as the possible seizure of assets has of course not escaped Moscow's attention. "Europe's pederasts are completely out of their minds," rages Vladimir Solovyov, one of the leading propagandists of the Kremlin's political line, on his radio show. "The old thief witch Ursula von der Leyen is trying to steal our assets."

The USA (blue bars) has stopped financial support for Ukraine under Trump. Kiel Institut für Weltwirtschaft

The President of the European Commission is "absolutely the new Hitler": he hated the Jews - "and she hates the Russians": The idea of confiscating Russian assets is "National Socialism in its purest form".

The EU is a "thieving terrorist organization". Von der Leyen and the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas should be declared targets and liquidated as "Nazi terrorists". The armament in the West gives reason for a pre-emptive military strike, the moderator continues.

«Trump basically says everything we have said.» Afrikanologe Malek Dudakow in Solowjows Sendung

Solovyov accuses Europe of Russophobia. "It must be punished." Vladimir Putin, on the other hand, would cooperate quietly with the USA. "Both Europe and Ukraine will probably only be informed afterwards about what we agree with the USA," agrees US expert Malek Dudakov.

Official Moscow sees itself vindicated

The Kremlin press spokesman echoes this sentiment: "The adjustments we see are largely in line with our vision," Dmitry Peskov is quoted as saying with regard to the US strategy paper. "We see this as a positive step."

The Vice-Chairman of the Security Council also sees an "echo" of Moscow's view in the US document, according to "Newsweek": "The strategy unexpectedly reflects what we have been saying for over a year: security must be shared and sovereignty respected," writes Dmitry Medvedev. "Now a window has opened for dialog."

Peskov, on the other hand, remains more cautious. What we are seeing is nice. "But on the other hand, we know that although everything is conceptually well written, the so-called Deep State sometimes does things differently. That also happens," says the Russian , according to Politico.