#06: Trump - that's not neutral Trump ends the Ukraine war. Again. Perhaps

Philipp Dahm

10.7.2025

Donald Trump knows Vladimir Putin: the Russian is in favor of a ceasefire. And he wants peace. And he wants it all and continues to kill people - the US president is publicly demonstrating a learning curve in the Ukraine war.

10.07.2025, 04:30

10.07.2025, 04:34

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Donald Trump made repeated statements about the war in Ukraine during the presidential election campaign.
  • The US President has said it all on the subject.
  • His statements have changed over time.
  • Conclusion: a learning curve is visible, without Kiev really benefiting from it.
This is our new format

  • With "Trump - that's not neutral", we are trying to put the geopolitical turning point into words, to understand, illuminate and categorize it.
