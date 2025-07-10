Donald Trump knows Vladimir Putin: the Russian is in favor of a ceasefire. And he wants peace. And he wants it all and continues to kill people - the US president is publicly demonstrating a learning curve in the Ukraine war.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you Donald Trump made repeated statements about the war in Ukraine during the presidential election campaign.

The US President has said it all on the subject.

His statements have changed over time.

Conclusion: a learning curve is visible, without Kiev really benefiting from it. Show more