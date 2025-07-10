Donald Trump knows Vladimir Putin: the Russian is in favor of a ceasefire. And he wants peace. And he wants it all and continues to kill people - the US president is publicly demonstrating a learning curve in the Ukraine war.
- Donald Trump made repeated statements about the war in Ukraine during the presidential election campaign.
- The US President has said it all on the subject.
- His statements have changed over time.
- Conclusion: a learning curve is visible, without Kiev really benefiting from it.
