The US election campaign is also being decided in the media: While Donald Trump plays a home game at a town hall, Kamala Harris argues with the presenter on Fox News. These are the reactions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After her interview offensive with rather liberal media products, Kamala Harris has now given an interview to Fox News.

A topsy-turvy world: Harris' team is now accusing Donald Trump of not having given an interview for over a month.

Trump has just held two town hall meetings, but the first was more of a music show and the second was a home run because the audience was made up of conservative women.

How is the US media reacting to Harris' Fox News interviews? These are the comments - from the far right to the liberals.

The US election campaign in 2024 is full of surprising twists and turns. Joe Biden throws in the towel after the first TV duel against Donald Trump. Kamala Harris takes over, but it takes time before she gives her first interview to the major media. This does not go down well with the Republicans, who criticize her for not wanting to face the public.

And now? It's the other way around: now the Harris team is slamming Trump for not having spoken to a major media outlet for a month. The last time the 78-year-old was a guest on ABC was on September 14, according to spokesman Ammar Moussa. "He canceled the '60 Minutes' interview. He refuses [a second TV duel]. And he refuses to release his health record. What is he hiding?"

Trump had a Town Hall in Oak, Pennsylvania. During an interruption in the event because a couple of people fainted, Trump played some of his favourite hits and generated one of the best self owns of the campaign. Wait for the English part of the song. It's Time to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/homlaqouJp — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) October 15, 2024

One could argue that Trump has just held two town halls. However, at the first one in Oaks, Pennsylvania, the New Yorker hardly took any questions, but mainly played music and moved around in his own unique way. The second town hall at his favorite Fox News station has an all-female audience, where the politician is lagging behind Harris.

Trump's home game: father of fertility

But there is no objective questioning: The second appearance in Forsyth County in the swing state of Georgia is a home game. Fox News unceremoniously invited only Trump supporters to the event - without pointing this out. The questions and problems with which the father of five is confronted are correspondingly soft. The first question from the audience says it all:

.@realdonaldtrump Town Hall in Georgia: "The advantage I have is that I’ve done it. We had the greatest economy in the HISTORY of our country." pic.twitter.com/BCgsaPiyqY — MxM News (@mxmnews) October 16, 2024

Trump is allowed to lie with impunity on Fox News without being corrected: For example, he refers to himself there as the "father of [in vitro fertilization]", i.e. artificial insemination. According to CNN, this was "one of the most bizarre moments" of the event: in fact, his campaign against abortion has led many hospitals to refrain from performing IVF in order to avoid being reported in the event of complications and the death of the foetus.

Trump fans will counter that Kamala Harris hasn't exactly made it difficult for herself with her "media blitz" either: The 59-year-old visited "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert and the TV show "The View" with Whoopi Goldberg. Both Colbert and Goldberg have already issued an endorsement for the Democrat. CNN, CBS and ABC, with whom Harris spoke, are also considered liberal.

"Crazy [vice president] yells at Bret Baier"

But Harris has now also confronted Trump's house and court broadcasters: How was her interview with presenter Bret Baier received? Those on the far right should first look at the "Breitbart" portal: "Bret Baier's questions about the deadly consequences of her border policy upset Kamala Harris," is the headline there. The interview was a "disaster" for her. "She can't explain anything," it continues. And: "Crazy [vice president] yells at Bret Baier."

The far-right platform "Beeitbart" is - unsurprisingly - not convinced by "Kamala Bombala". Screenshot: Breitbart.com

"Harris has given voters 'no reason' to support her", headlines the right-wing news portal "Newsmax " - and lets former sports presenter Sage Steele have her say, stating that the Democrat has evaded the questions. The conservative "Washington Times" takes the same line :"Harris dodges questions and sticks to anti-Trump script."

"The Sun" from New York writes: "The vice president swiftly avoided talking about past policy mistakes and focused on what she would do as president." The right-wing "National Review" doesn't mince words: "Harris lashes out at Fox News - as expected."

"Harris clashes with Fox"

The right-wing tabloid "New York Post" reports that the interview should have been much longer, but was cut down by Harris' team. It was a "spiteful" conversation, it continues: she dodged questions about Iran, the border and Biden's health.

“Disastrous”: Rita Panahi’s Top 5 Worst Moments from Kamala Harris’ Fox News Interview



1.The Word Salad Championship:

Kamala kicked off the interview with one of her classic “we must do what we have done, and we will continue to do what we must” lines. Even her earpiece was… pic.twitter.com/ixzM2kLD2z — 1776 (@TheWakeninq) October 17, 2024

The news agencies want to present the interview neutrally. dpa saw a "heated exchange on TV": "Heated exchange on TV." The Associated Press headlines: "Harris stands up to Fox News host." The interview was "no walk in the park" for her. It continues: "In a kind of role reversal, Harris asks Bret Baier to stick to the facts."

Another quick look to the left: "Harris came to the Fox interview. She got a debate," headlines the New York Times. It was her "most contentious" interview to date. "Harris clashes with Fox," reads the headline on CNN. "Harris distances himself from Biden in tense Fox interview and lashes out at Trump", adds CNBC. And "ABC News" writes: "Harris portrays Trump as a threat".

Various reactions to X

THIS is definitely the (fuller) clip that needs to go viral from the Kamala Harris/Bret Baier interview.



She set 🔥 🔥 to Trump AND Fox.



pic.twitter.com/idSjDTeMau — TrumpsTaxes (@TrumpsTaxes) October 16, 2024

Fox News selectively edited out the clip of Trump they played during their Harris interview, omitting the part where he called Americans who don’t support him “the enemy within,” “dangerous,” “sick,” and “evil” pic.twitter.com/Rk7Bsr8qA9 — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 17, 2024

Kamala Harris just finished her Fox News interview. It was an utter calamity. pic.twitter.com/WBXWrhUDr2 — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) October 17, 2024

This gentleman's spot-on. Kamala Harris went into the belly of the beast and fucking crushed it. Can you imagine the loathsome piece of shit ever agreeing to an interview w/ MSNBC's Rachel Maddow? By agreeing to sit down w/ Fox News host Bret Baier shows just how fearless she is. pic.twitter.com/Vs2jVwePhm — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) October 17, 2024

BREAKING: Former Republican Lt. Governor of Georgia, Geoff Duncan, just perfectly explained how Kamala Harris hit a home run in her interview tonight on Fox News. Kamala Harris is winning the hearts and minds of Republicans and Independents. pic.twitter.com/3jmSpvUhrv — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) October 17, 2024

Team Harris releases statement after Fox News interview 🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/rGLAdHM0mm — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) October 16, 2024

Even Fox News admits Kamala Harris did great in their interview.pic.twitter.com/q7Mhq0ZMVW — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) October 16, 2024