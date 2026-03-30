HANDOUT - This satellite image from June 24, 2025 provided by Maxar Technologies shows the tunnel entrances of the Isfahan Nuclear Technology Center in Iran after recent airstrikes. Photo: Uncredited/Maxar Technologies/dpa Keystone

US President Donald Trump is said to be considering a military operation in Iran - with the aim of securing or confiscating around 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium. A decision has not yet been made.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump is examining a US military operation in Iran to secure around 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium.

The material is said to be mainly located in underground facilities in Isfahan and Natan, which were bombed in June 2024.

Trump made it clear publicly that Iran would not keep the uranium - if necessary, he would have it confiscated by force. Show more

According to a media report, US President Donald Trump is considering a military operation in Iran to recover around 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium. Trump is currently examining how dangerous this would be for the necessary ground troops.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing US officials. The president has not yet made a decision.

However, Trump is open to the idea in principle, as such a military operation could help to achieve his central goal - namely to prevent Iran from ever producing a nuclear weapon. Such a military operation would be a complex and risky mission that would likely require US forces to remain in the country for several days or longer.

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the country had more than 400 kilograms of uranium with a purity of 60 percent before Israel and the USA launched air strikes on Iran in June last year, bombing three nuclear facilities in the process. More than 90 percent is required to build nuclear weapons.

Uranium suspected in underground tunnels

According to IAEA chief Rafael Grossi, the highly enriched uranium is probably mainly located in underground tunnels and storage sites in the Isfahan and Natan nuclear facilities, both of which were bombed by the USA and Israel last June.

Trump had encouraged his advisers to urge Iran to agree to hand over the material as a condition for ending the war, the Wall Street Journal quoted an unnamed source as saying. Trump had made it clear in talks with allies that the Iranians could not keep the uranium. He had also talked about seizing it by force if Iran did not agree to this at the negotiating table.

On Sunday evening (local time), Trump told reporters that Iran would have to comply with US demands, otherwise "they won't have a country anymore", the Wall Street Journal further reported. With regard to Iranian uranium, he said: "They will give us the nuclear dust."

There have been reports for days about a possible ground offensive by the US military in Iran. Although Pakistan is trying to mediate, Washington and Tehran have not yet entered into direct negotiations to end the war.