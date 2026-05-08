US President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Miami International Airport. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP/dpa Keystone

Despite allegations of corruption, a jumbo jet from Qatar will be ready as a government plane in time for the 250th birthday of the United States, according to US President Donald Trump. Trump answered a journalist's question in the affirmative as to whether he was expecting the plane by July 4 - the USA's Independence Day. In May 2025, Trump accepted the valuable aircraft as a gift from the Gulf emirate of Qatar despite harsh criticism, sparking a debate about possible corruption.

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According to earlier reports, the Boeing 747 aircraft is worth around 400 million US dollars (340 million euros). The unusual gift from a foreign partner raises legal and ethical questions. Democrats spoke of "outright corruption" and threatened to protest in the US parliament.

Trump, on the other hand, vehemently defended the gift from the Gulf state. For several days, he argued that it would be nonsensical and even "stupid" to turn down such an offer for a "free, very expensive plane" - after all, it would save the American taxpayer money.

Qatar's government also rejected criticism. It was a "very simple government-to-government deal", Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told CNN. It was a normal "transaction". He did not understand the many discussions surrounding the issue.