During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the White House, Donald Trump caused a stir with a side blow. In the presence of his guest, the US President spoke about "rigged elections".

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Trump welcomed Erdogan back to the White House for the first time since 2019.

In a remark about "rigged elections", he took direct aim at the Turkish president.

Topics of discussion included the Gaza crisis, Ukraine and the resumption of the F-35 fighter jet program. Show more

At their meeting in Washington, US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan attempted to improve the strained relations between the two countries. However, it was a side-swipe by the US President that made the headlines: "He knows better than anyone about rigged elections," said Trump in the Oval Office - pointing at Erdogan.

The remark was made when Trump spoke about his own political return: "We were friends, even during the four years I was in exile - through a rigged election, as it turned out." Erdogan smiled alongside.

The meeting was Erdogan's first visit to the White House since 2019. Under Trump's predecessor Joe Biden, the relationship had cooled considerably - partly due to Turkey's crackdown on opposition members and journalists as well as close energy ties with Russia.

Difficult talks

Trump has now set a different tone. He described Erdogan as a "tough personality" and a "valuable ally" - also with regard to the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine.

A key topic was Turkey's possible return to the F-35 program. Ankara had been excluded in 2019 after procuring Russian S-400 missiles. Trump now held out the prospect of a solution: "I think you'll be successful with what you want to buy."

The Gaza war was also on the agenda. Trump emphasized that he wanted to "end this war" and spoke of ongoing talks with Middle East heads of state. Erdogan, who has sharply criticized Israel's actions for months, supported the initiative: "I believe in President Trump's peace efforts."