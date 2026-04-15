Since his return to the White House, US President Donald Trump has increased his own wealth by hundreds of millions of dollars. Critics see many of the "deals" as an improper use of political power. The approach could permanently change the US presidency.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Since his return to the White House, US President Donald Trump has increased his own wealth by hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to estimates, the Trump family's business activities have increased the president's private wealth to 6.3 billion dollars, 60 percent more than when he took office.

Critics see many of the "deals" as an improper use of political power.

The White House always rejects accusations of potential conflicts of interest and keeps repeating that the president's private assets are held in a trust fund managed by his children and that Donald Trump is not involved in the family's business.

However, many of the family's recent "deals" raise some questions. Show more

Things have never been as good financially for Donald Trump's family as they are now. This has a lot to do with the fact that the billionaire has been President of the USA again for just over a year. During his first presidency, the Trump Organization refrained from doing business abroad - since Trump's return to the White House, it has already completed eight. And with the sale of its own meme coin alone, the family earned twice as much in four months as it did in the four years of its first term in office by running a luxury hotel in Washington.

There are several other Trump family projects where critics see conflicts of interest. They do business in states that are hoping for certain decisions from the White House and invest in companies that are dependent on contracts from the US government or that apply for taxpayer-funded subsidies.

Business family (from right to left): Donald Trump with his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and his two eldest sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Trump International Hotel in Washington - a year before he announced his candidacy for the US presidency. (July 23, 2014) Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"Any restrictions that may have existed during the first term now seem to have completely disappeared," says Timothy Naftali, a historian at Columbia University. And that in turn sends a signal to future presidents, warns Julian Zelizer, who teaches history at Princeton University. Trump has shown that there is "no political price to pay for making money", he says.

Trump denies involvement in deals

The White House has always denied allegations of potential conflicts of interest, repeating time and again that the president's private assets are held in a trust managed by his children and that Donald Trump is not involved in the family's business. The Trump Organization presents a similar picture. The accusation "that politics has enriched the Trump family" is unfounded, it said in a statement.

However, many of the family's recent "deals" raise questions. A Trump golf club with luxury villas is being built in Qatar - in cooperation with a company owned by the emirate's government. In Vietnam, where, according to a report in the New York Times, the government has evicted farmers from their land to make way for a Trump resort, the contract for the project has now been signed by the country's deputy prime minister. In Saudi Arabia, a Trump resort on the Red Sea is being built by a real estate company with close ties to the ruling family there.

It is almost impossible to say whether these deals have had or will have any influence on US political decisions. What is certain, however, is that these countries were granted things that were important to them: Qatar was given access to advanced American technology, Vietnam was given tariff relief and Saudi Arabia was allowed to buy US fighter jets. The Trump Organization also got its money's worth - it received fees in the tens of millions.

Controversial deals with cryptocurrencies

The Trump family's dealings with cryptocurrencies are also particularly controversial. Days before the second swearing-in, Trump's family sold almost half of their crypto company World Liberty Financial for 500 million dollars to a company controlled by the government of the United Arab Emirates. A sovereign wealth fund in the country used the stablecoin launched by World Liberty for a two-billion-dollar investment in the crypto trading platform Binance. Shortly afterwards, the Emirates gained access to sophisticated US chips. And Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who was convicted of money laundering offenses, was pardoned by Trump shortly afterwards.

World Liberty also generates considerable income for the Trump family through the sale of governance tokens. One well-known buyer of these tokens is businessman Justin Sun, who, as a foreign citizen, is not allowed to financially support a US politician with political donations. However, between Trump's election and his swearing-in, Sun invested 75 million dollars in tokens from the Trump company. A month later, US proceedings against him were suspended due to allegations of fraud and finally dropped a few weeks ago in exchange for a payment of ten million dollars.

And then there are the meme coins, which were launched a few days before the inauguration last year. In the following four months, 320 million dollars were generated - most of which went to companies with links to the Trump family, according to blockchain analysis company Chainalysis. The buyers of the meme coins can remain anonymous.

Sons join drone manufacturer

All in all, the Trump family's business activities have increased the president's private wealth to 6.3 billion dollars, 60 percent more than when he took office, according to estimates by the business magazine Forbes. And the trend seems to be continuing in this direction. In March, the president's two elder sons, Eric and Donald Jr., secured a stake in a drone manufacturer that is seeking contracts with the Pentagon and with the Gulf states attacked by Iran. The two sons have also acquired stakes in other companies that work for the government, including a missile engine manufacturer, an AI chip supplier and a data analytics company.

When asked about possible conflicts of interest in connection with the drone deal, Eric Trump simply said: "I'm incredibly proud to invest in companies I believe in." A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. said that the president's son does not consult with the government regarding the companies in his portfolio. The president himself is relaxed. He told the New York Times in January with regard to possible conflicts of interest: "I've found that nobody cares."