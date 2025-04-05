The ultra-right influencer Laura Loomer has great influence in the White House. Bild: Matt Rourke/AP

A conspiracy theorist has influence in the White House. According to the US media, Laura Loomer has now disparaged members of the Security Council to Trump. Were they fired because of her?

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several members of the US National Security Council have been fired.

A well-known conspiracy theorist is said to have played a major role in this.

Laura Loomer is said to have more influence on Trump than National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Show more

US President Donald Trump says he values the advice of an ultra-right activist. "Laura Loomer is a very good patriot," the Republican told journalists on his way to Florida. "She's a very strong personality." Loomer makes "recommendations for things and people" and is "usually very constructive".

However, Trump rejected media reports that she had persuaded him to dismiss several members of the National Security Council. When asked whether Loomer was connected to these personnel decisions, he replied: "No, not at all." At a meeting the day before, however, Loomer had given him several names of people she thought he should hire.

Media: Loomer is behind the dismissals

According to"CNN" and other media outlets, the activist, who described the Islamist attacks in New York and Washington on September 11, 2001 as an inside job, accused employees at the meeting with Trump of not being loyal enough to the president.

The "New York Times" spoke of six dismissals, while other employees had been transferred. During a 30-minute meeting, Loomer had belittled the employees in front of the President and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. Trump's Vice President JD Vance also took part in the meeting.

The New York Times spoke of a remarkable meeting in which a conspiracy theorist, who is considered too extreme even by many in Trump's movement, had more influence on Trump than Waltz, who heads the National Security Council. Those dismissed reportedly include a senior intelligence official on the National Security Council.

Racist remarks about Harris

Loomer had already supported Trump during the election campaign. Among other things, she wrote on Platform X, alluding to the Indian descent of presidential candidate Kamala Harris, that if the Democrat won the election, "the White House would smell like curry" and speeches in the government headquarters would be "handled by a call center". She also speculated that then-Democratic President Joe Biden was behind an assassination attempt on Trump.