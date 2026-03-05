Trump fires controversial Homeland Security Secretary Noem - Gallery US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the first minister in the current Trump administration to leave. (Archive photo) Image: dpa US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the first minister in the current Trump administration to go. (archive photo) Image: dpa Trump fires controversial Homeland Security Secretary Noem - Gallery US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the first minister in the current Trump administration to leave. (Archive photo) Image: dpa US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is the first minister in the current Trump administration to go. (archive photo) Image: dpa

US President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. Senator Markwayne Mullin is to take over at the end of March.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump has fired his controversial Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Noem had come under increasing pressure following the killing of two US citizens in Minneapolis.

Markwayne Mullin will take over the ministry on March 31. He is currently a senator for the state of Oklahoma. Show more

US President Donald Trump has dismissed his controversial Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. With effect from March 31, Oklahoma state senator Markwayne Mullin is to head the department responsible for immigration and border protection, Trump announced on his Truth Social platform. "Markwayne will be an outstanding Secretary of Homeland Security," Trump announced. He will be responsible for border security and tackling crime committed by undocumented migrants.

Noem is now to take up the post of special envoy for the "Shield of the Americas", a new security initiative for the Western Hemisphere. The Western Hemisphere usually refers to the twin continent of America.

This makes Noem the first cabinet member to leave during Trump's second term in office. She has recently faced massive criticism, particularly following the deaths of two activists in Minneapolis as a result of shots fired by federal officials. Noem has also been criticized for her department's handling of billions of dollars granted to her by Congress. In congressional hearings this week, she faced accusations from Democrats and also some Republicans.

Once Trump's preferred candidate

Noem - once Trump's preferred candidate for the Department of Homeland Security - was previously governor of South Dakota and had made a name for herself primarily as a staunch supporter of the Republican. Even before her appointment as minister, she described the situation on the USA's southern border with Mexico as a "war zone".

At times under discussion as Trump's running mate, her memoirs made negative headlines: In it, Noem described how she shot her young dog Cricket because she was not suitable to be a hunting dog. She later explained that this showed her willingness to make tough decisions.

Noem was in trouble

At a Senate hearing, the 54-year-old was recently cross-examined on deaths during immigration and border control operations against migrants and on the tactics of her ministry. The sometimes brutal operations had led to nationwide protests. Critics accuse the government under Noem of violating civil rights.

At the end of January, Trump had demonstratively backed Noem. "I think she's done a very good job," he said after the fatal shooting of two US citizens by federal officers during clashes with residents. As a result, a budget dispute broke out over the course and funding of immigration policy. While Republicans are calling for even stricter measures in some cases, Democrats are criticizing the expansion of powers and demanding greater parliamentary control and transparency in return for funding.

Campaign worth millions led to criticism

During the hearing, Noem repeatedly emphasized that her ministry's measures serve national security and have a legal basis. She was also asked whether she wanted to revise her earlier statements that the US citizens killed should be regarded as "domestic terrorists". The description was subsequently called into question by video footage and local reports. Noem explained that she had relied on reports from forces on the ground and expressly refused to retract her statements or apologize.

Noem's main downfall, however, was a multi-million dollar advertising campaign to deter illegal migration. A Republican senator noted that the campaign had been used for self-promotion rather than effective enforcement. Noem then claimed that the budget for this had been approved by Trump - in response, the senator said he could not imagine this, as it would put Trump in an "extremely awkward position". Trump himself subsequently said that he had not agreed. Overall, the hearing showed that concerns about Noem's leadership behavior are now bipartisan.