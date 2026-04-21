Why Trump is reorganizing his cabinet - Gallery Lori Chavez-DeRemer is no longer US Secretary of Labor. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Previously, Attorney General Pam Bondi (left) and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem left Trump's administration. (archive picture) Image: dpa Why Trump is reorganizing his cabinet - Gallery Lori Chavez-DeRemer is no longer US Secretary of Labor. Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein Previously, Attorney General Pam Bondi (left) and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem left Trump's administration. (archive picture) Image: dpa

So far in US President Donald Trump's second term, three people have had to leave the cabinet - all of them women. Men have so far only been affected at a lower level. An overview.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the third female minister to leave Trump's government.

She was preceded by Attorney General Pam Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Men have also left office during Trump's second term - but not at ministerial level. Show more

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer resigns. Keystone

US Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer is the third woman in seven weeks to leave President Donald Trump's administration.

She will take up a post in the private sector, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung announced on the X platform. Her deputy, Keith Sonderling, will continue to run the business until further notice.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer will be leaving the Administration to take a position in the private sector. She has done a phenomenal job in her role by protecting American workers, enacting fair labor practices, and helping Americans gain additional skills to improve their… — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) April 20, 2026

Chavez-DeRemer has been under pressure for months due to several investigations. As reported by US media, this also involves possible violations in the use of budget funds and allegations of inappropriate behavior in office.

Here DeRemer thanks Trump for "extraordinary task"

In addition, supervisory authorities are to investigate complaints about a problematic working atmosphere in the ministry. Three female employees had described a "hostile work environment" with retaliatory measures. According to media reports, her husband was expelled from the ministry following allegations of sexual misconduct towards employees. Chavez-DeRemer denied the allegations.

Chavez-DeRemer had been Secretary of Labor since March 2025 and was previously a member of parliament for Oregon. Her appointment was considered unusual because she held relatively pro-union positions compared to many Republicans.

Pam Bondi

US Attorney General Pam Bondi was forced to resign at the beginning of April. Keystone

Attorney General Pam Bondi was forced to resign at the beginning of April. "We greatly appreciate Pam, and she will be taking on a much-needed and important new position in the private sector," Trump announced at the time.

Bondi was criticized almost constantly during her short time in office. Her handling of the Epstein files, for example, generated headlines. The publication of the investigation files, which was required by law, was Bondi's responsibility. There were moments of disruption. For example, critics of the government denounced the many redacted passages in the files. Bondi also became entangled in contradictions surrounding the existence of a legendary Epstein client list.

Trump is also said to have been dissatisfied that Bondi had not used her office decisively enough to take legal action against his opponents.

Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem polarized as US Secretary of Homeland Security. Paul Sancya/AP/dpa

At the beginning of March, President Trump dismissed his controversial Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem. She was responsible for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in several cities. The sometimes brutal operations had led to nationwide protests. Critics accused the government under Noem of violating civil rights.

Noem's main downfall, however, was a multi-million advertising campaign to deter illegal migration. A Republican senator noted that the campaign was used more for self-promotion than for effective enforcement.

Noem then claimed that the budget for this had been approved by Trump - in response, the senator said he could not imagine this, as it would put Trump in an "extremely awkward position". Trump himself subsequently said that he had not agreed.

Before Chavez-DeRemer, Bondi and Noem, men have also had to leave their posts in recent weeks - although they did not hold a ministerial office.

Greg Bovino

Greg Bovino was seen as the face of ICE's ruthless approach to deportation. Archive photo: Jen Golbeck/AP/dpa

Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino, who became known as a symbolic figure of US President Donald Trump's radical migration and deportation policies, retired early in mid-March.

Few names and faces in the USA have been as closely associated with the controversial raids on undocumented migrants as Bovino's. As "commander at large " - i.e. head of a Border Patrol mobile commando - he was on the front line in several major cities. He gained a reputation for being ruthless in his approach and continuing to defend his heavily armed officers even in the event of excesses of violence documented on video.

Joe Kent

No longer wanted to do his job: Joe Kent. Keystone

Also in mid-March, Donald Trump's head of counter-terrorism, Joe Kent, resigned spectacularly in protest against the Iran war. "I cannot in good conscience support this war," Kent had written on X.

In his letter to President Trump, he sharply criticized the official justification for the attack: "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation," Kent wrote. He also stated: "It is clear that we started this war because of pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Shortly afterwards, it became known that the FBI was investigating Kent. He is accused of having passed on sensitive intelligence information.

Video from the department