Donald Trump with his Secret Service Director Tulsi Gabbard at the White House on February 12. KEYSTONE

Donald Trump has just publicly threatened Greenland and Denmark with military force on TV. Now he is said to have instructed his secret services to increase their efforts.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you The US government has allegedly instructed its secret services to increase their activities in Greenland and Denmark.

The focus is on locals who could support Trump's Greenland ambitions.

Greenland's independence movement is also to be strengthened. Show more

Donald Trump has instructed the relevant services to expand their espionage activities in Greenland and to provide greater support for the independence movement on the island, which belongs to Denmark. This was reported by the Wall Street Journal with reference to two anonymous sources.

The CIA, the military intelligence service Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) and the foreign intelligence service National Security Agency (NSA) have received corresponding requests from intelligence service director Tulsi Gabbard.

The focus is on identifying people in Greenland and Denmark who support Trump's plans to annex the island.

Will the US secret service soon be knocking on his door? Jörgen Boassen is one of the few Trump supporters on Greenland. A picture from March 10, taken in Nuuk. KEYSTONE

The entire range of means, from satellite use to interception of communications to on-site operations, are to be used.

Trump threatens: "We need Greenland very urgently"

When the conservative newspaper "Gabbard" became aware of the affair, it went on the counterattack: "The 'Wall Street Journal' should be ashamed of itself for supporting deep-state actors who are trying to undermine the president by politicizing and leaking classified information. They are breaking the law and undermining our country's security and democracy."

Demonstration against Trump's Greenland binge outside the U.S. Embassy in Copenhagen on March 29. KEYSTONE

On the other hand, such an order from the president would fit into the picture: As recently as May 2, Trump reiterated on US broadcaster NBC his threat not to stop at violence in the fight over Greenland.

"I'm not ruling it out. I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but I'm not ruling anything out," said the New Yorker. "We really need Greenland. Greenland has very few people that we care about and that we will cherish. But we need it for international security."

Q: "Would you rule out military force to take Canada?" Trump: "I think we're not going to ever get to that point. Something could happen with Greenland, I'll be honest." Q: "You are not ruling out military force to take Greenland?" Trump: "I don't rule it out."



Incidentally, Canada can - for now - breathe a sigh of relief as far as an uninvited visit from the US military is concerned: "It's very unlikely. I don't see that for Canada. I just don't see it, to be honest."