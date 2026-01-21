9.58 a.m.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has called on Europeans to quickly adapt to the changed political balance of power in the world.

Russia's attack on Ukraine has ushered in a new era, but it goes beyond this war of aggression and much further, said Merz at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Accompanied by CDU parliamentary group leader Jens Spahn (left) at the WEF: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. Keystone

China has made it into the ranks of the major powers. The USA is being challenged in its role as a superpower and is drastically changing its foreign and security policy.

"We have entered an era of great power politics," said Merz. "The new world of great powers is based on power, strength and - if necessary - violence. It is not a cozy place," said the Christian Democrat. This situation is not an unchangeable fate, Merz made clear. "In order to survive, we have to deal with a harsh reality and chart our course with clear realism."

Merz also welcomed US President Donald Trump's concession in the Greenland conflict. He spoke of "steps in the right direction".