At a press conference, a reporter dares to ask what happened to the client list of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Donald Trump doesn't find this funny at all. Nevertheless, his Minister of Justice explains herself.

Donald Trump hit on a reporter who asked about the Jeffrey Epstein case.

A list of his clients allegedly does not exist: Attorney General Pam Bondi comments on an interview in which she apparently claims the opposite.

Here's how Bondi explains why a minute is missing from the surveillance video from Epstein's jail. Show more

"Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein," Donald Trump snaps at the reporter who dared to ask about the deceased pedophile at the White House on July 8. "This guy has been talked about for years. We have [the deadly flash flood in] Texas, we have this, we have all these other things."

The 79-year-old is annoyed: "Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That's unbelievable. Do you want to waste time and...," Trump turns to his Attorney General, "do you feel like answering?" "I have no problem answering," says Pam Bondi.

But Trump isn't done yet: "I can't believe you're asking about Epstein at a time like this when we have some of the greatest successes and also tragedies with the event in Texas. It seems like a desecration." The president turns to Bondi: "But go ahead."

What Bondi really wants to have meant

"Sure," says the 59-year-old, returning to the interview she gave to Fox News in February. In it, she was explicitly asked whether the Department of Justice wanted to release "the list of Epstein's clients". "It's on my desk right now for review," the former prosecutor replied.

Pam Bondi in February: The Epstein client list is sitting on my desk right now to review.



Pam Bondi today: There is no Epstein client list and no "further disclosure" of Epstein-related material "would be appropriate or warranted." pic.twitter.com/ClD7a7C8GT — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) July 7, 2025

Bondi now says that by "they" she did not mean the ominous client list, which does not even exist, as her ministry now claims. Instead, she was referring to the entire Epstein file as well as the documents on the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy and civil rights activist Martin Luther King. "That's what I meant."

Bondi went on to say that although her agency had many videos of Epstein, they were child pornography downloaded by the "disgusting Jeffrey Epstein". "That will never be released." Bondi knows nothing about the fact that the deceased was rumored to have worked for foreign intelligence services.

How Bondi explains the missing minute in the prison video

And then there is the video from Epstein's cell, which goes from August 9 to the day of his death on August 10. But: a good minute of footage is missing between August 9, 23:58:58 and August 10, 0 am. Naturally, this has fueled conspiracy theories, but Bondi offers an explanation.

UPDATE: The NY TIMES just acknowledged that there’s a full minute missing from the Epstein prison video, as many have pointed out👇🏽 (watch below) “Officials did not immediately have an explanation for the apparent gap.” 🤔 www.nytimes.com/2025/07/07/u...



[image or embed] — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 8. Juli 2025 um 05:51

"The video was inconclusive, but the evidence before it showed that he had committed suicide," Bondi says. "We've been told by the Bureau of Prisons that the video is redone every night and that the same minute should be missing every night."