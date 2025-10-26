The Pentagon confirmed the unusual donation, but would not name names. However, it has now been revealed who is behind the donation. Screenshot X

Billionaire Timothy Mellon has donated 130 million dollars to support the US military during the budget crisis - sparking a debate about influence, transparency and state control.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Billionaire Timothy Mellon, heir to the Mellon dynasty and long-time Trump supporter, has donated 130 million dollars to secure soldiers' salaries during the US budget impasse, according to the New York Times.

The unusual private donation to the military sparked fierce criticism as it raises questions about influence, transparency and state independence - especially as the money only covers a fraction of the actual salary costs.

It sounds like something out of a political thriller: in the midst of the budget deadlock, a mysterious benefactor reaches deep into his pocket and saves the US military from financial gridlock. According to the New York Times, the mystery has now been solved: the "friend and patriot", as Donald Trump called him, is none other than Timothy Mellon - a billionaire heir and arch-conservative Trump supporter.

According to an exclusive report in the "New York Times", Mellon has ponied up a whopping 130 million dollars to ensure the payment of US soldiers during the budget crisis. The Pentagon confirmed the unusual donation without naming names. The fact that a private individual would freely finance soldiers' salaries is a real taboo in the USA - after all, the military budget is normally financed strictly from tax revenues.

Criticism of private influence on the military

The reactions were not long in coming: legal experts and ethicists sounded the alarm. Such direct interference in military affairs by a private donor raises explosive questions - about transparency, influence and the independence of state institutions. And perhaps only for a symbolic effect: according to Politico, the US military devours around 6.5 billion dollars in payroll costs in the first half of the month alone - Mellon's million-dollar contribution is little more than a drop in the ocean.

Timothy Mellon, 83, is the scion of the legendary Mellon dynasty - one of America's most influential banking and industrial families. After graduating, he founded his own transportation company and took over several railroad companies. Today, the billionaire lives in seclusion and avoids the limelight, but is considered a passionate supporter of conservative politics.

His name is no stranger to the Republican donor landscape. Over 50 million dollars went to the Trump-affiliated super PAC "MAGA Inc." in 2024 alone. Mellon was also involved in the construction of the controversial border wall with Mexico - with 53 million dollars in private capital. He does not have a personal friendship with Trump, but he does share a common political line: Mellon sees the former president as an indomitable fighter against bureaucracy and government overreach.