In an explosive report, the "New York Times" reveals how a top-secret Seal Team Six mission in North Korea got out of hand - and cost the lives of several civilians.

The mission was authorized by US President Donald Trump in 2019 ahead of the meeting with Kim Jong-un.

The aim of the mission was to place a listening device in North Korea and escape undetected.

The Seals were sent into North Korean waters in a nuclear-powered submarine and then brought to the coast in two mini-submarines. Show more

Elite soldiers are to place a listening device behind enemy lines and disappear again unnoticed. But the top-secret mission gets completely out of hand and ultimately ends in disaster.

What sounds like a scene from an action movie is now revealed by the "New York Times" in an explosive report. According to the report, soldiers from the elite US Navy Seals shot several North Korean civilians during a failed secret mission.

The top-secret operation was personally authorized by US President Donald Trump in 2019, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed sources, including current and former military officials with knowledge of the still-secret details.

Kim Jong-un was to be wiretapped

The plan was intended to eliminate a "blind spot" in the US intelligence services in order to intercept the communications of North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un and potentially give Trump an advantage ahead of the summit between the two leaders in 2019.

The contract was ultimately awarded to Seal Team Six, military officials told the New York Times. This is a legendary special unit that killed Osama bin Laden, among others.

The team was to be brought into the area, sneak past the North Korean border troops, install a listening device and finally escape unnoticed.

They killed all the fishermen on the boat

It all started in February 2019. The soldiers were sent to North Korean waters in a nuclear-powered submarine and then launched in two mini-submarines in icy waters, where the first mishap occurred. While the first mini-submarine arrived at the designated spot, the second went too far forward and had to turn around.

As the soldiers swam towards the coast, the mission got out of control. The Navy Seals came across North Korean civilians who were apparently diving for mussels. It remains unclear whether the fishermen noticed the mini-submarine.

The elite soldiers opened fire and killed everyone on the small fishing boat, according to the report, which does not give an exact number of casualties. According to the report, the Seals withdrew without installing the device.

Killing according to Pentagon rules of engagement

Neither the US government nor the North Korean government have made the failed operation public. Before approving the plan, the White House had expressed concerns that even a small military action against North Korea could provoke a "catastrophic retaliation".

A classified Pentagon review later concluded that the killings were justified under the rules of engagement, according to the report.