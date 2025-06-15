Trump gets military parade - and mass protests - Gallery Trump and his wife Melania smile at each other during the military parade. Image: Keystone Trump thinks it's time for America to celebrate its victories. Image: Keystone Military vehicles roll past the president during the parade. Image: Keystone There are concerns that heavy military vehicles are damaging the roads in the capital. Image: Keystone A manhunt is currently underway in Minnesota. Image: Keystone Jonas Williams sees himself as a supporter of Trump. Image: Keystone Parachutists can be seen in the sky during the parade. Image: Keystone Fireworks at the end. Image: Keystone Demonstrators clash with mounted police in Los Angeles. Image: Keystone Trump gets military parade - and mass protests - Gallery Trump and his wife Melania smile at each other during the military parade. Image: Keystone Trump thinks it's time for America to celebrate its victories. Image: Keystone Military vehicles roll past the president during the parade. Image: Keystone There are concerns that heavy military vehicles are damaging the roads in the capital. Image: Keystone A manhunt is currently underway in Minnesota. Image: Keystone Jonas Williams sees himself as a supporter of Trump. Image: Keystone Parachutists can be seen in the sky during the parade. Image: Keystone Fireworks at the end. Image: Keystone Demonstrators clash with mounted police in Los Angeles. Image: Keystone

Hours before the parade begins in Washington, huge protests against the president are already forming in the country. The situation is tense, and not just because of a deadly attack on the same day.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump got the military parade he wanted on Saturday to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army; it took place on Trump's 79th birthday.

The spectacle, which is unusual for the USA, began around 30 minutes earlier than originally planned.

The reason was the weather: rain showers and thunderstorms were forecast for the region around Washington.

Thousands of soldiers marched through the streets from the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday evening (local time) with tanks and bands.

The parade was dwarfed by the nationwide anti-Trump protests , which attracted millions of demonstrators - in addition, a man shot dead Democratic politician and her husband in Minnesota early on Saturday morning.

Another Democrat and his wife were also shot and seriously injured. Show more

US President Donald Trump is grinning on his 79th birthday. Because he is getting something he has wanted for a long time: a military parade through the capital, Washington. He grins as he enters the stands with his wife Melania in the evening (local time). And salutes as soldiers march past him. The fact that mass protests are currently taking place against him across the country is not apparent to him, at least outwardly.

"Every other country celebrates its victories," says Trump during his speech - and sticks to the prepared script unusually closely by his standards. "It's time for America to do the same." His Vice President JD Vance wishes him a happy birthday. Country musician Lee Greenwood sings "God Bless the USA" - a song that was regularly played at Trump's election rallies. Finally, the grand finale: fireworks.

Officially, it is a celebration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army, the country's largest and oldest branch of the armed forces. But for many in the country, the staging looks more like a personal gift for the President - and a political demonstration of power à la Trump, both internally and externally. The costs are estimated by the US media at up to 45 million dollars. There are also fears of possible road damage caused by the heavy military vehicles.

Suspected politically motivated, deadly attack fuels concerns

Trump's dream of military pomp is being put to the test by reality. The program has to be adjusted at short notice due to unstable weather. The "New York Times" describes the partly rainy event as "a rather lackadaisical and ponderous parade and crowd overall". At the same time, concerns about an escalation are hanging over Washington like a thick blanket of clouds - not only because of the nationwide protests, but also because of a very specific threat situation.

French President Emmanuel Macron had invited Donald Trump to the Champs Élysées as his guest of honor in 2017 - this splendour was to be copied in Washington today. What was on offer there could not hold a candle to Paris. Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In the early hours of the morning, a man in the state of Minnesota shot dead a Democratic politician and her husband. Another Democrat and his wife were also shot and seriously injured. The authorities assume that the crime was politically motivated. The suspected perpetrator is still on the run. Investigators found a list with the names of numerous other officials in his car.

The escalation in the Middle East also casts its shadow

The situation on Saturday could hardly be more tense, and not just at home: Trump had spoken to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin on the phone again that morning. It was a birthday call, but according to both sides, it was mainly about the war between Israel and Iran.

The escalating conflict in the Middle East is likely to have thwarted Trump's foreign policy agenda: The president had only recently emphasized that he would reject an Israeli attack on Iran as long as he believed in an agreement with Tehran. The talks between Tehran and Washington on the Iranian nuclear program in Oman that were actually planned for Sunday? Canceled.

Pompous parade with tanks, helicopters and parachutists

The military parade in Washington, however, will take place, "rain or shine", as Trump explicitly emphasized on Truth Social. However, a little earlier than planned. There had been heavy thunderstorms here the day before, and the sultriness remained. Clothes are sticking to the body - this is particularly noticeable to the thousands of soldiers marching along the National Mall towards the White House in uniforms, some of which are historic. Meanwhile, Trump sits in the stands with Melania and members of his administration - and claps.

Accompanied by fanfares and shouts of "USA, USA", he looks at soldiers playing wind instruments or drums. Military vehicles, including heavy tanks. And paratroopers, drones and helicopters.

As the procession moves along, it looks back on the history of the US Army. It was founded on June 14, 1775 - even before the USA officially declared its independence from Great Britain. According to military figures, there are now 450,000 active soldiers serving in the army worldwide.

Already in the afternoon: long queues for the spectacle

Originally, hundreds of thousands were expected to attend the celebrations. Whether this number was reached is questionable. But what can be said is this: The parade attracted supporters from all over the country. Jonas Williams from the state of North Carolina, for example, is working at a stand in Washington on the day of the event where Trump merchandise can be purchased. "I think it's great for our youth to rekindle the passion for America," he says of the military parade.

Long lines of people have already formed in the afternoon to get onto the grounds. Many of those waiting are holding US flags, some wearing red "Make America Great Again" caps.

Nicole Lovvorn from the state of Alabama has already secured a spot in the middle of the National Mall more than three hours before the parade begins. From there, she looks directly at the grandstand where Trump will take his seat a few hours later. "We wanted to see the President and hopefully a few military vehicles," says Lovvorn. The 47-year-old sees the event as "something you only experience once in a lifetime."

Organizers: More than five million demonstrators in the USA

The day looks very different for many other Americans - they are also taking to the streets, but in protest. Demonstrations are taking place across the country under the slogan "No Kings". The participants accuse Trump of authoritarianism. Just in time for the start of the military parade, the organizers report a total of more than five million participants in around 2,100 cities - far more than at demonstrations in April.

Domestically, there have been tensions for days in which the military has played a significant role: The deployment of thousands of National Guard soldiers and hundreds of marines at protests against Trump's migration policy in Los Angeles caused much criticism. The move was made against the express wishes of California Governor Gavin Newsom and sparked new protests across the country.

In Washington, things remained largely calm on the day of the parade, with thousands of security forces protecting the event. The organizers of the "No Kings" movement had explicitly not called for protests in the capital. Instead, there was a "DC Joy Day" - a deliberately cheerful counter-program to the military staging.