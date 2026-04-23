Propaganda poster in Tehran. (April 21, 2026) Image: Keystone/EPA/Abedin Taherkenareh

Trump apparently only wants to give Iran a few days to reach an agreement. Tehran sticks to its counter-blockade. And Israel and Lebanon are meeting again today in Washington for talks. These are the developments of the past few hours.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Donald Trump is reportedly giving Iran just a few days to come up with a proposal to end the war.

Experts: Iran has its own leverage.

Tehran sticks to its counter-blockade.

Israel and Lebanon meet again today in Washington for talks at ambassadorial level. Show more

Ceasefire on the brink: Iran relies on strength, Trump increases pressure. Can Tehran be persuaded to return to the negotiating table after all?

blue News summarizes what happened on Thursday night (23.4.).

Trump gives Tehran little time left

US President Donald Trump is reportedly giving Iran just a few days to come up with a proposal to end the war. However, Tehran sees itself in a position of strength with the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which is important for the global economy. According to the Wall Street Journal, mediating states, including Turkey, Pakistan and Egypt, are working feverishly to arrange a new meeting between the two sides, possibly for this Friday. Both the USA and Iran have warned that they are ready to resume fighting.

Trump is willing to extend the ceasefire by three to five days, according to the US news portal "Axios" and the Fox News channel, citing a US source and a White House official respectively. Trump's extension of the ceasefire announced on Tuesday is therefore only planned for a short period of time. Trump's spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told journalists that Trump had not set a deadline for Tehran to submit a proposal. However, it was he who set the timetable. Iran, however, sees things differently. The "losing side cannot dictate the terms", wrote an advisor to the speaker of parliament Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf on X.

Tehran sticks to counter-blockade

The latest Iranian attacks on freighters in the Strait of Hormuz showed that Tehran still has a firm grip on the strait and could therefore further increase the strain on the global economy, wrote the New York Times. The White House, on the other hand, played down the significance of the incidents. The media were playing them up, Leavitt told Fox News. Iran's navy had been completely destroyed by the US military. Speedboats had attacked the freighters. "Iran has gone from the deadliest navy in the Middle East to a gang of pirates," Leavitt said. Tehran does not have control over the Strait of Hormuz, Trump's spokeswoman claimed.

The US President had made the opening of the strait a condition for the ceasefire. At the same time, he is maintaining the US naval blockade, which affects ships coming from or going to Iranian ports. Danny Citrinowicz, one of the leading Iran experts, wrote on X: "It's tempting to believe that time and pressure will force Iran to give in. But they won't." Instead of making concessions, Iran is positioning itself for escalation, "especially in a way that increases the global economic costs of confrontation", he said.

Experts: Tehran has its own leverage

Richard Fontaine from the Center for a New American Security (CNAS) think tank wrote on X: "The battle has shifted from the air and land to the sea". It is about "blockade against blockade. An economic war focused on the Strait of Hormuz." The blockade of Iranian ports and the deprivation of oil revenues for the Revolutionary Guards are more effective for the USA than Trump's threats to bomb power plants and bridges.

The problem is that Iran is burdening the global economy by blocking the Strait of Hormuz. "Tehran is counting on being able to withstand the consequences of a blockade longer than the rest of the world," wrote Fontaine. Iran's control over the Strait is "more useful to Tehran than its nuclear program".

Citrinowicz wrote that the US government would at some point be faced with the "inevitable choice: Escalation or concessions." Even a limited military strike would hardly persuade Iran to capitulate. "It is more likely that it will trigger an escalation and exacerbate the crisis that it actually wants to contain". The sooner Washington realizes "that pressure without a political goal is a strategy without a way out, the better the chances of avoiding an endless conflict," it said.

Broadcaster loyal to the government: "The nuclear issue is effectively off the table"

In its own assessment of the situation, Iran's pro-government broadcaster Press TV emphasized that Iran has learned to survive under maximum sanctions pressure over the past decades. "Even if the blockade were lifted tomorrow, Iran would still refuse to take part in talks as long as the enemy insists on raising the nuclear issue," it said. "The nuclear issue is effectively off the table."

In contrast, arch-enemy Israel, which started the war together with the US on February 28, is insisting during negotiations between the US and Iran that Iran must not threaten Israel with its nuclear and missile programs. Tehran denies that it is developing nuclear weapons. Israel does not believe that an agreement can be reached. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the country is "prepared for any scenario". This applies "in defense and in attack", said Netanyahu at a meeting with soldiers of the Israeli missile defense.

Talks between Israel and Lebanon resume

Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon are meeting again today in Washington for talks at ambassadorial level. The issue at stake is the military conflict between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia. The Lebanese government, which is not itself a party to the war, wants the ten-day ceasefire that came into force on Friday to lead to a permanent settlement of the fighting. It also wants to achieve a withdrawal of Israeli soldiers from the south of Lebanon. According to Netanyahu, Israel is seeking a permanent peace agreement with Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

However, despite the ceasefire, deadly incidents continue to occur in southern Lebanon for the time being. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, three people, including a journalist, were killed in an Israeli airstrike. She worked for the newspaper "Al Achbar", which is close to the Hezbollah militia. There are indications that the ceasefire is shaky. A member of the Shiite militia told a Lebanese TV station that the organization was no longer committed to the ceasefire.

During the negotiations between Iran and the USA, it was disputed whether the ceasefire agreed between Washington and Tehran also applies to Lebanon. Tehran thinks so, but the USA and Israel do not. Meanwhile, the US embassy in Beirut is urging its compatriots in Lebanon to leave the country. "The security situation remains complex and may change rapidly," the embassy stated in a security warning.