Someone shouted several phrases at the president, including the statement that Trump is a "protector of pedophiles" - presumably in reference to the Jeffrey Epstein case. A video published by TMZ suggests that Trump mouthed the words "fuck you" and extended his middle finger in response to the insult.
A White House spokesman, Steven Cheung, said: "A lunatic screamed obscenities wildly in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unequivocal response." This is not the first time Trump has been abusive in front of cameras.
The multimillionaire Epstein, who died in 2019, had systematically abused dozens of young women and minors over the years. To this day, it has not been conclusively clarified which celebrities were involved in Epstein's machinations and to what extent. Trump, who was also one of his acquaintances for a long time, initially resisted the publication of files on the Epstein case.