US President Donald Trump is provoked into obscene words and gestures by a heckler during a visit to a Ford plant on Tuesday. Image: Screenshot TMZ.com

US President Donald Trump has responded to disruptive hecklers with obscenities during a visit to a Ford plant in the US state of Michigan.

Someone shouted several phrases at the president, including the statement that Trump is a "protector of pedophiles" - presumably in reference to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Someone shouted several phrases at the president, including the statement that Trump is a "protector of pedophiles" - presumably in reference to the Jeffrey Epstein case. A video published by TMZ suggests that Trump mouthed the words "fuck you" and extended his middle finger in response to the insult.

#EXCLUSIVE 😳 President Trump was filmed flipping off a Ford worker who yelled "pedophile protector" at him. https://t.co/m5nLYtWxxT pic.twitter.com/512zEYV6WC — TMZ (@TMZ) January 13, 2026

A White House spokesman, Steven Cheung, said: "A lunatic screamed obscenities wildly in a complete fit of rage, and the president gave an appropriate and unequivocal response." This is not the first time Trump has been abusive in front of cameras.

The multimillionaire Epstein, who died in 2019, had systematically abused dozens of young women and minors over the years. To this day, it has not been conclusively clarified which celebrities were involved in Epstein's machinations and to what extent. Trump, who was also one of his acquaintances for a long time, initially resisted the publication of files on the Epstein case.