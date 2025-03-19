5.40 pm

After his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, US President Donald Trump is optimistic. The conversation went "very well" and lasted about an hour, he announced on the Truth Social platform. It was mainly about Trump's phone call yesterday with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in order to "coordinate the wishes and needs of Russia and Ukraine". Further details are to follow shortly.

It was the first known personal contact between the two since the scandal in the White House, which resulted in the US government temporarily halting military aid to Ukraine. Selensky had previously contacted Trump in writing, according to the US President.

On Tuesday, Trump spoke to Putin by telephone about ending the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than three years. They also discussed a limited ceasefire. Technical details are to be discussed at a further meeting on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.