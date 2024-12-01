ARCHIVE - Kash Patel is to become the new head of the FBI. Photo: José Luis Villegas/AP/dpa Keystone

In his book, Kash Patel calls the FBI a "threat to the people". Now he, of all people, is to lead the agency in future.

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated lawyer Kash Patel, a critic of the FBI, as the future director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. "Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator and America First fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending the law and protecting the American people," Trump wrote on the online platform Truth Social.

Like many of Trump's other nominees, Patel is considered an extremely loyal follower of the Republican and has already worked for his first administration. Among other things, he was responsible for the counter-terrorism department in the National Security Council in the White House and later became Chief of Staff in the Department of Defense.

"Threat to the people"

Before moving to the White House, Patel worked for the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which at the time was looking into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, according to information on his CV at the Pentagon. According to CNN, Patel played a key role in the efforts of some Republicans to discredit the FBI investigation into the Russia connections.

Trump himself has repeatedly and openly expressed his distrust of the agency. He portrayed the FBI search of his property in the affair surrounding the taking of secret government documents as a politically motivated action - just one of several examples.

Patel is considered a critic of the FBI in its current form. A few days ago, the news portal "Axios" quoted from a book by Patel in which he writes about the FBI that the federal police "will remain a threat to the people unless drastic measures are taken".

Patel had done an "incredible job" in his previous posts, Trump wrote. Under him, the FBI would put an end to the growing "crime epidemic" in the US, dismantle "criminal migrant gangs" and stop cross-border human and drug trafficking.

