Is a rough wind blowing his way in France? U.S. President Donald Trump has certainly not held back on criticism of the other participants lately. Keystone

At the G7 summit, Donald Trump will meet with heads of government who have been the targets of his criticism in recent months. The conflicts range from political disagreements to public insults and personal jabs.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you U.S. President Donald Trump has already publicly attacked or mocked all the heads of state who are joining him at the G7 summit in Évian.

At the heart of these conflicts are disagreements over the war in Iran, trade disputes, and the role of the U.S. in international politics.

Macron, Carney, Starmer, Merz, and Meloni were the targets of Trump’s criticism, while a Pearl Harbor joke directed at Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi caused irritation. Show more

Donald Trump traveled to the G7 summit in Évian (France) on Lake Geneva with a long list of personal and political conflicts. In recent months, the U.S. president has publicly criticized, mocked, or openly attacked many of his key Western partners.

These actions were primarily triggered by disagreements over the war against Iran, trade issues, and the willingness of other countries to support Washington’s foreign policy course.

Some of these disputes, however, go back much further and reflect Trump’s fundamentally strained relationship with the U.S.’s traditional allies.

Mocking Emmanuel Macron’s Marriage

Macron and Trump don’t always see eye to eye. Keystone

Trump’s relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron is particularly complicated. The two have known each other longer than most of today’s other G7 leaders, yet their relationship has fluctuated for years between mutual respect and open criticism.

In April, Trump personally attacked Macron during an Easter dinner at the White House. He referred to a widely discussed video showing Macron’s wife, Brigitte, seemingly pushing her husband’s face away as he stepped off an airplane.

Trump said that Brigitte treated her husband “extremely badly” and that Macron was still recovering from a “right hook to the jaw.” Macron later dismissed the remarks as “neither elegant nor appropriate.”

In Évian, Trump made headlines by warmly greeting Brigitte Macron, while paying her husband barely any attention.

At the same time, Trump regularly uses Macron as an example of his supposed skills as a negotiator. During public appearances, he describes conversations with the French president about trade disputes, imitating his accent in the process. In Trump’s account, Macron always gives in.

Mark Carney Becomes Governor

Relations between the neighboring countries, the U.S. and Canada, have been better. This is also evident in the interactions between Trump and Carney. Imago

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also come under fire from the U.S. president. After Trump had already maintained a difficult relationship with Carney’s predecessor, Justin Trudeau, relations with the new head of government did not improve either.

The triggers were trade disputes as well as a speech Carney gave at the World Economic Forum in Davos, in which he criticized the pressure large countries exert on smaller ones. Although Carney did not mention Trump directly, the U.S. president felt he was being targeted. “Canada exists because of the United States,” Trump declared in Davos. “Remember that, Mark, the next time you make statements like that.”

Trump now frequently refers to “Governor Carney”—an allusion to his repeated claim that Canada should become the 51st state of the U.S. Carney has so far responded with marked composure, noting that Trump is an “exceptionally active social media user.”

Keir Starmer: “This isn’t Winston Churchill”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had long sought to maintain a good relationship with Trump. But the relationship deteriorated significantly when London refused to participate in the U.S. attacks against Iran.

The relationship between Trump and Starmer suffered as a result of Britain’s stance on the war with Iran. Keystone

Trump reacted particularly sharply after Starmer initially refused to allow U.S. fighter jets to use a British military base in the Indian Ocean for attacks on Iran. “We’re not dealing with Winston Churchill here,” Trump declared, disparagingly comparing Starmer to the legendary British prime minister of World War II.

When the UK later placed the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales on high alert, Trump mocked the move on social media: “We don’t need people joining wars after we’ve already won.”

In addition to Iran policy, Trump also criticized Starmer for Britain’s immigration policy and its promotion of renewable energy.

Friedrich Merz: An Embarrassing D-Day Remark

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz was initially considered one of the European politicians who had a comparatively good rapport with Trump. That changed, however, in the spring when Merz sharply criticized the U.S. stance toward Iran.

Merz and Trump: The relationship between the two has since cooled significantly. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Merz stated that the U.S. was being “humiliated” by the Iranian leadership and had gone to war without a clear strategy. Trump reacted immediately on social media. He said Merz should focus instead on ending the war in Ukraine and fixing his “broken country,” particularly in the areas of immigration and energy.

A few days later, the Pentagon announced the withdrawal of about 5,000 U.S. troops from Germany. Trump also hinted that he wanted to reduce the U.S. military presence in Germany even further.

A meeting at the White House the previous year had already caused additional friction. When Merz recalled D-Day and emphasized the importance of American support for Europe, Trump interrupted him, remarking that this day had not been “a pleasant one” for Germany.

Merz countered that D-Day had also ushered in Germany’s liberation from the Nazi dictatorship. Trump then conceded that the chancellor had a point.

Giorgia Meloni: From Darling to Disappointment

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was long considered Trump’s closest political ally in Europe. As recently as last fall, he showered her with praise, calling her a “very successful politician” and “beautiful.”

Trump called Meloni a friend—until the tone changed. Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

But after Italy refused to participate in the war against Iran and Meloni criticized Trump’s public attacks on Pope Leo XIV as “unacceptable,” the tone shifted.

Speaking to the Italian newspaper *Corriere della Sera*, Trump asked mockingly, “Do people really like her? I can hardly believe it.” He then added, “I thought she had courage. I was wrong.”

Sanae Takaichi: The Pearl Harbor Joke

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is so far the only G7 head of government who has been largely spared from Trump’s direct personal attacks. Nevertheless, tensions arose here as well.

A remark Trump made about Pearl Harbor during his meeting with Takaichi at the White House was met with bewilderment in Japan. Keystone

Trump criticized Japan’s refusal to participate in the war against Iran. However, a meeting at the White House drew particular attention. When asked by a Japanese journalist why the U.S. had not informed its allies of the attacks on Iran, Trump referred to the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

“Who knows more about surprise attacks than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor?” Trump joked, with Takaichi at his side.

The remark caused astonishment in Japan, as American presidents usually treat the subject with great restraint. Takaichi did not respond directly to the statement and let the comment stand without comment.

Trump at the G7 Summit: