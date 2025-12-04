While RFK Jr. (left) speaks, Donald Trump (right) dozes off during last night's cabinet meeting: "If you can sleep on that voice, you're really tired," Kimmy Kimmel rails against the Secretary of Health and Human Services. Image: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

No wonder Donald Trump dozes off in front of the cameras during his cabinet meeting: the night before, he made 160 posts in 5 hours. Even the flattery of his ministers doesn't help, says Jimmy Kimmel on his show.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On the eve of his televised cabinet meeting, Donald Trump makes a post or re-post every 2 minutes on average in 5 hours.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" breaks down the cabinet meeting in which Trump gives a best-of of himself. For example, he dozes off several times in front of the cameras.

The ministers butter up the president.

"I know I've said it many times, but our president really completely derailed last night," begins the monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

So what happened? "The man who is supposed to be running the country blasted out a barrage of posts and re-posts - in a furious social media blitzkrieg that started at 7:09 p.m. and lasted nonstop almost until midnight," Jimmy Kimmel explains. "From 7pm to midnight, he posted 160 times."

Kimmel does the math for us: "That's an average of [one post] every two minutes - for five hours straight. Let me show you what that looks like," laughs the late-night host - and the camera pulls up the angle:

Trump's social media marathon viusalized, "Do you know how long you have to sit on the toilet to post that much? What's he eating?" jokes the presenter. Image: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

Trump covers a whole range of topics, Kimmel explains: "One of his posts was a clip from his appearance in 'Kevin Alone in New York', which I honestly believe was the last time Donald Trump was happy."

What came after the "Manic Monday marathon"?

After a short night's sleep, Trump was back online at 5.48am, the presenter marvels. "Truth Social is the best! Nothing even comes close!!!" - the US president writes early in the morning on his own platform. "I don't know," Kimmel interjects, "I think chlamydia is better, but that's just my opinion."

The late-night host wonders, "What was Melania doing during this 'Manic Monday' marathon? Was she hiding under the Christmas tree?" One thing is certain: After the post-marathon, Trump went to work for another all-star meeting of his cabinet.

Spoiler alert: Trump's evening truth-social tour will have its revenge. Image: YouTube/Jimmy Kimmel Live

In the clip from 2:30 minutes in, Trump reports in the cabinet meeting that the tariffs have raised "literally trillions of dollars" and will give the people "a nice dividend". "And I think at some point in the not-too-distant future, you won't even have to pay income tax," said the 79-year-old.

"Well, he should know," Kimmel scoffs: "He hasn't paid income tax for maybe 50 years." Nobody believes the president that income tax will be abolished. "He's like the kid who wants to be student council president and promises sweet drinks in the water coolers: it makes no sense."

Trump: "I took my physical. I got all As. Everything. But they said to me, 'would you like to take a cognitive test?' I said, 'Is it hard?' They said, 'yes.' I said, 'Well, I'm a very smart person. Who was the last president to take one?' 'No president has ever agreed to take… pic.twitter.com/w7H6xdWJHG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

Kimmel went on to say that Trump had once again spoken about his health test, which he had "passed". This was probably triggered by a report in the "New York Times", according to which Trump is working significantly less than in his first term of office.

The president is showing signs of fatigue, writes the US newspaper. "Does that look like a man who's showing signs of fatigue?" asks Kimmel - and of course, from the 3:33 minute mark, a montage follows showing the 79-year-old dozing off again and again.

"Of course he's tired, he was up all night posting!" laughs Kimmel. And when he was awake, he lied - about falling food prices or that he had lowered drug prices by 900 percent.

This clip shows the whole range:

"He's doing great," comments the 58-year-old host. "Don't worry about him at all."

Kimmel takes the cabinet to task

In addition, Trump also has outstanding employees, who Kimmel briefly introduces once again.

"We have the double-baked RFK Jr, who is now embroiled in a sex and drug scandal with a reporter 40 years his junior. Our Secretary of War is murdering unidentified civilians and trying to scapegoat the Admiral who is carrying out his orders," Kimmel lays out.

The FBI director allegedly used a government jet to travel with his country music star girlfriend and stalled a murder investigation until someone gave him an FBI jacket that fit his small body.

On Linda McMahon and Kristi Noem, Kimmel says, "We have a wrestling magnate who runs the Department of Education and wants to get rid of the Department of Education. Our head of the Department of Homeland Security has somehow managed to make killing a puppy the least controversial thing she's done. She's busy arresting college girls and deporting them God-knows-where."

Cabinet sycophancy

There was one thing the cabinet meeting apparently didn't have: dissent. Quite the opposite.

3 tributes to Trump: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth: "The spirit in our ranks since the election of President Trump is unprecedented. I've never seen anything like it, even when I was a soldier in uniform."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: "I think 2026 will be great for the American people - thanks to you."

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik: "I couldn't be prouder of how you've done it, sir! You've created the best cabinet. It's a pleasure to sit at this table." Show more

Kimmel cuts to the end of the tribute interlude, which begins at the 6:49 minute mark, and joins the ranks of the ministers to cheekily toast Trump's privates at the end.

