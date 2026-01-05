Trump influencer Katie Miller has published this map of Greenland in US colors. X/Katie Miller

A social media post brings old US claims to Greenland back onto the political stage. Denmark and its Nordic neighbors sharply put Donald Trump in his place.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you A social media post and renewed statements by US President Donald Trump have sparked tensions between the US and Denmark over Greenland.

Denmark as well as Sweden, Norway and Finland clearly rejected the territorial claims and emphasized the territorial integrity of the kingdom.

Greenland's government made it clear that the island was not for sale and would not be put under pressure by posts on social media. Show more

A social media post has triggered new diplomatic tensions between the USA and Denmark. Ex-government advisor and influencer Katie Miller published a map of Greenland in the colors of the US flag and wrote the word "SOON".

According to news agencies, Miller continues to maintain close contact with the White House via her husband Stephen Miller. The article was published shortly after the US military operation in Venezuela and once again stoked fears of US interests in the Arctic.

What did Donald Trump say about Greenland?

US President Donald Trump quickly picked up on the tone. He told theAtlanticmagazine: "We absolutely need Greenland." The island is surrounded by Russian and Chinese ships and is therefore central to US national security. Trump had previously stated that Greenland should become part of the USA and did not rule out the use of military means.

Trump later went one better. During a flight to Washington, he told journalists that Denmark was not in a position to adequately protect Greenland. The European Union also allegedly recognizes that the USA "should have" Greenland. He did not provide any evidence for this statement.

This is what Katie Miller's contribution looked like. Twitter/X

How did Denmark and its neighbors react?

Denmark's head of government, Mette Frederiksen, sharply rejected the statements. According to Ritzau, she said that the United States had "absolutely no right" to annex a part of the Danish state community. She called on Washington to "stop threatening a historically close ally".

Backing came from Scandinavia. Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre declared that Greenland was an integral part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized that only Denmark and Greenland should decide on their own affairs. Finland's President Alexander Stubb wrote that nobody decides for Greenland except Greenland and Denmark itself. All countries involved are members of NATO.

Jonas Gahr Støre: "Greenland is an integral part of the Danish kingdom." Twitter/X

How is Greenland itself reacting?

Greenland's head of government Jens-Frederik Nielsen tried to de-escalate the situation. He wrote on Facebook that there was "no cause for panic or alarm". The controversial social media post changes "absolutely nothing". Greenland is not for sale and the future of the country will not be decided by posts on social media.

At the same time, Nielsen criticized the post as disrespectful. Greenland is a democratic society with self-government, free elections and strong institutions. The country's position is clearly anchored in international law and internationally recognized agreements. Greenland is an autonomously administered territory, but belongs to Denmark under constitutional law.