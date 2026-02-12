US President Trump has a lot planned before the elections in November. (archive photo) Bild: dpa

Compulsory ID, new electoral districts and no more postal voting: various reform ideas could influence the US election process in Donald Trump's favor. Not everyone in the Republican party is enthusiastic either.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The midterms in the USA are coming up and President Trump has to defend his narrow majorities in the Senate and House of Representatives.

According to current polls, the Republicans appear to be losing.

Trump wants to save the majorities with some far-reaching reforms. Show more

There is less than nine months to go before US President Donald Trump and his party face the important congressional elections. In the so-called midterms, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and around a third of the seats in the Senate will be redistributed. The Republicans currently have narrow majorities in both chambers of parliament - but the current polls do not bode well for them.

If Trump's party loses these majorities, the Democrats are likely to make his remaining term of office much more difficult by slowing down or completely blocking the president's political plans. In view of the poor poll results, even the White House recently felt compelled to call on the Republicans to unite - they should not panic, the tide will turn, according to Trump's government headquarters.

Photo ID instead of driver's license

Nevertheless, the President wants to leave nothing to chance - and probably minimize the risk of future elections turning out contrary to his wishes. One of his demands, which he recently repeated: all voters would have to identify themselves according to stricter rules and prove their citizenship.

It was only on Wednesday evening that a bill for stricter voter registration rules made it through the first of two chambers of parliament: A narrow majority in the US House of Representatives voted in favor of requiring citizens to have documents proving US citizenship on hand when registering to vote.

Contrary to an earlier bill also introduced by the Republicans, a photo ID will now also be required for federal elections. Another new feature is that a copy of an identification document is to be enclosed with both the application for an absentee ballot and the submission of the absentee ballot.

Opponents of the bill fear that it will indirectly influence the election result by increasing the hurdles to voting. This is because not all Americans have a document proving their citizenship to hand. In some states, for example, a US driver's license is also accepted as a form of identification at the ballot box, for which only a visa or green card is required. Supporters believe that a tightening of the rules is overdue, as this has long been common practice in other democratic states. Critics, on the other hand, see a politically motivated attempt to exclude voters who are likely to lean more towards the Democrats.

Different states, different rules

Unlike in Germany, there are no uniform rules in the USA on how voters are identified when casting their vote locally - the states decide largely independently and count the votes themselves to prevent interference from the federal authorities. This right is guaranteed to them by the constitution.

According to the non-partisan organization National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL), voters in 36 of the 50 states are required to present ID - in the remaining, majority Democratic states, there is no such requirement. Instead, a comparison of signatures is often sufficient. According to the NCSL, in California, Oregon and New York - all Democratic strongholds - no identification documents need to be presented when going to the ballot box. Trump could therefore try to reduce the voter base of his competitors with stricter rules.

Trump wants to abolish voting machines

It may come as a surprise that the bill introduced by the Republicans still provides for the possibility of postal voting at all. After all, if the president had his way, this would actually have to end - he would only allow sick and disabled people, soldiers and travelers an exception to vote this way. Trump also wants to abolish the use of voting machines, which some states use.

He and his party colleagues argue that this is to prevent possible fraud. Even years after Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election, Trump's anger over his defeat at the time remains deep and he still does not acknowledge it. Instead, the 79-year-old continues to claim that he was cheated out of his election victory at the time. This has long since been refuted many times over.

Nevertheless, he uses this distorted narrative as a justification for raising the barriers to voting in the country. It is unclear how successful Trump will be with this: the states are primarily responsible for shaping electoral laws in the USA. And Trump cannot legally force them to change their laws. However, in view of his experiences so far in his second term of office, there are fears that the president could be prepared to break political taboos in order to get his way.

Democrats fear "nationalization"

Trump has repeatedly brought up the idea of "nationalizing" elections. What exactly he meant by this remains unclear. Democrats interpreted this as possible federal oversight of voting - a no-go for the political opposition. "Participation in free and fair elections is the foundation of our democracy," reads a statement from the country's 24 Democratic governors, which actually simply emphasizes a self-evident fact. All Americans have the right to cast their vote without interference from the government.

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine accused Trump of not even trying to "hide the fact that he wants to manipulate future elections" with his latest advances. The minority leader of the Democrats in the House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, even spoke of "attempted theft".

The nebulous idea is also said to have caused irritation in Trump's party. According to media reports, Senate Majority Leader John Thune categorically rejected elections under federal supervision. At the same time, however, he advocated stricter handling of voter identification.

Parties hope to benefit from new electoral districts

However, Republicans and Democrats are also trying to gain a better starting position in future elections at another level. The two camps have been engaged in a bitter exchange of blows at state level for months: By redrawing constituency districts, the two major parties are trying to wrest seats from each other in the important House of Representatives. In this way, the Republicans in their stronghold of Texas and the Democrats in California each want to win up to five more seats. Other seats could follow.

The reasons for the tug-of-war are the demographic composition and traditional voting behavior on the ground. Supporters of both parties are unevenly distributed in the states - and depending on how the boundaries of the constituencies are drawn there, one side usually benefits. Redistricting can therefore result in significant shifts - with potentially decisive effects on the balance of power in the US Congress.